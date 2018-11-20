Trial set in Mounce case

DALLAS — A trial in the case against Heather Mounce, the former Dallas woman accused of multiple counts of identity theft and criminal mistreatment, is set for September 2019.

Mounce appeared before Judge Norm Hill on Monday morning for a pretrial conference.

In August, Mounce was indicted on 98 charges of identity theft, first-degree theft, aggravated theft, and criminal mistreatment. The charges involved theft from businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

She since been released from Polk County Jail and allowed to move to Idaho, with a stipulation that she attend every court date in person.

Mounce’s attorney Tim Park requested a two-week block for the trial. That amount of time isn’t available until well into next year.



“We think that we should get a couple of weeks set aside and we should do it now while the availability is there,” Park said. “Not certain it will take all of those two weeks, but we are certain to get it done in two weeks.”

The court set the trial to start on Sept. 9, 2019 and end on Sept. 20.

On Monday, Hill asked how the process of exchanging evidence, called discovery, was going. Park said he didn’t believe the Polk County District’s Attorney Office had fulfilled his requests for evidence completely. Prosecutor Sarah Lundstedt said she would check on Park’s requests to make sure they were delivered.

Park added he might make more evidence requests.

“I do have a forensic accountant working on this. I spoke to him last week. He let me know that it was going to be some time for him to organize everything,” Park said. “Once I’ve got that all organized, there may be some bank records or some holes in there that I might need to come back and say I need this and this. But I can’t say that at this time.”

Mounce will next be in court on Jan. 28 for a status check on the case.

Hill said he wanted to see all evidence exchanges completed and forensic accounting finished by that date.

“My expectation is that should be more than enough time for your accountant,” he said. “I want discovery finished by Jan. 28.”