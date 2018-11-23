Reward offered for information about bull elk left to waste on Miami Timber property

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the waste of a branch bull elk in the Trask Unit on the first day of second season bull elk.

A branch bull was found shot and left to waste on Miami Timber property between Hwy 22 and Hwy 18 near the head of Cedar Creek off the 9A3 Road. At least two suspects likely walked in from the #28 Gate off Highway 22 either late Friday night, Nov. 16, or before the season or early morning on Nov. 17. The bull elk was shot multiple times with a 30-06 rifle and a 6.5 creedmoor, the shells of which were recovered at the scene.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Miami #28 gate or the Miami #9 gate during the mentioned time frames and who may have information that will help identify the suspects is asked call the the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888 or dial *OSP and refer information to Senior Trooper Boeholt. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or preference points.

TIP program

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take, possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference point rewards:

5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take, possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, moose, elk, deer, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, upland birds, waterfowl, and furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for reporting the unlawful take of game fish and shellfish and for habitat destruction.

Cash rewards:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and moose

$500 elk, deer and antelope

$300 bear, cougar and wolf

$300 habitat destruction

$100 upland birds and waterfowl

$100 furbearers

$100 game fish and shellfish

How to report a wildlife or habitat law violation or suspicious activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)

TIP email: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored Monday through Frida, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)