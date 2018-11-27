Aragon signs to WOU women’s team

Western Oregon University head women’s basketball coach Holli Howard-Carpenter announced on Wednesday Nevada Union’s Meadow Aragon as the team’s first signing for the program’s 2019 recruiting class.

Aragon (Grass Valley, Calif.) is a three-year starter for Nevada Union High School and earned All-Sierra Foothill League honors the past two seasons. As a junior, Aragon averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The 5-foot, 11-inch forward also played club basketball for the Reno Ballers.

“I am thrilled to announce Meadow Aragon as our newest Wolf,” Howard-Carpenter said. “I had the opportunity to meet and watch her at our team camp in June and followed her on the AAU circuit, and I never saw her take a play off. She has an incredible motor and is extremely versatile. She plays on instinct, is tough inside and on the glass and can step out and knock down the three ball. What I love most about Meadow is her hunger to compete and get better. She’s the perfect fit for us and I have no doubt she’ll make an immediate impact.”

Aragon averaged 13.1 points and 13.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She was also an all-league volleyball player for the Lady Miners.

“Meadow has worked so hard during her four years with me. I cannot express how proud I am of her, her growth and maturity on and off the floor. I couldn’t be happier about her choice, perfect fit,” Jenn Krill, Head Coach Nevada Union High School.