City to complete wetlands inventory

DALLAS — The city of Dallas hired a consultant to identify and inventory wetlands within the city limits and its urban growth boundary.

“The objective here is to create a local wetlands inventory that encompasses the entire city, properties within the urban growth boundary, and complies with rules established by the Department of State Lands,” said Dallas Planning Director Scott Whyte.

The two-year project will cost no more than $35,900, and will provide the city with a comprehensive report that will help guide development and infrastructure expansion planning in the future. The city hired Zion Natural Resources wetland biologist Eric Henning to complete the local wetlands inventory report. Whyte said the report will complement the work that has started on the city’s 20-year housing analysis.

“We want to have the best data source we can get. We can subtract lands that are encumbered by wetlands. It helps us clarify that buildable lands inventory,” Whyte said. “It reduces uncertainty for future development, too. When we have that in hand, it’s a tool … for capital improvement siting.”

Henning said the report will include a scoring system for wetlands larger than one-half an acre that includes its size, location and functional assessment, which is a measure of its health. The assessment includes wildlife habitat, water quality and if future development or water control systems, such as dams or canals, affect it.

That assessment will identify wetlands that can be improved through mitigation projects.

He said the report will include a recommendation for wetlands of high enough quality that they can be used for education.

“Sometimes high schools or other local municipalities will have a wetland complex that can actually be an interpretative center,” Henning said. “We look at some of those educational opportunities and that comes with the recommendation as well.”

Henning is collecting information on the location of possible wetlands in the city and urban growth area, examining maps and aerial photographs as far back as 1936.

“We can see how properties have developed, see how things have changed,” Henning said.

Work on the ground will begin in the spring, and Dallas residents will be able to learn more about the project through workshops and an open house to be scheduled later.

“(That’s) an opportunity for people to come and take a look at the data and the maps and for them to see whether their property is in the (inventory),” Whyte said.

A public hearing on the draft report will be held before it is forwarded to the Department of State Lands for review, Henning said.