Community notebook

Reclaim the holiday spirit

Trinity Lutheran Church will host Emmy nominated musician and storyteller Christmas Unplugged with John Doan at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas.

Admission is suggested $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children.

Christmas Unplugged invites the audience to a magical escape from the frenzy of our times. Experience Christmas past as if it were today with group sing-alongs and whistle-alongs, archival photographs, and the sound of century-old instruments, including the harp guitar, classical banjo, and various zithers.

Doan’s physical comedy interspersed with fine musicianship makes for a fun-filled evening for all ages.

For more information: 503-623-2233, or dallastlc.org, johndoan.com.

Out and About double feature Friday

The Dallas Downtown Association will host “Out and About in Dallas” starting at 5 p.m. on Friday at Courtyard Cafe.

Participants will be invited to purchase dinner before heading to Dallas Cinema for a viewing of Wreck-It Ralph 2 at 7 p.m.

The event is intended as a way to support local businesses. Participants will have a chance to win a pair of movie tickets donated by Jeff Mexico and Dallas Cinema.

For more information: 503-857-5042.

Dallas Senior Center jam Thursday

The Dallas Senior Center will host its monthly jam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the center.

Bring instruments.

For more information: 503-623-4169.

Dallas library will host author Dunn

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., mystery author Carola Dunn will be at the Dallas Public Library discussing her new book, “The Corpse at the Crystal Palace: a Daisy Dalrymple Mystery.”

Dunn has close to 60 books in print. She has written 22 mysteries in the Daisy Dalrymple series, set in England in the 1920s; four Cornish mysteries, set around 1970; and 32 Regencies, not counting numerous novellas.

She was born and grew up in England. After graduating from Manchester University, she set off around the world, but only made it halfway, to Fiji, before turning back to get married. She lived in Southern California for 20 years, and then moved to Eugene, where she lives now. A selection of her books will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Admission is free.



For more information: 503-623-2633.

M-I Chamber hosts member celebration

The chamber’s third annual member celebration is Sunday at Valkyrie Wine Tavern, 301 S. Main in Independence.

Guests can enjoy food and one complimentary drink at the event, which runs 2 to 4 p.m.

Registration deadline for the event is noon on Friday. To register, go to www.micc-or.org.

For more information: Vikkye Fetters 503-838-4268 or micc@micc-or.org

‘Warm and fuzzy’ collection begins

The Darr Family will be collecting warm clothing that may be dropped off at Star Lite Lanes, 346 Main St., Dallas until Jan. 7, 2019.

Coats, sweaters, hats, gloves, socks and other warm garments collected will be given to those in need in Polk County.

For more information, Deb Darr: 503-787-3888.

Learn approaches to challenging behaviors

Oregon Care Partners will host class “Challenging Behaviors: Effective Approaches to Challenging Behaviors,” designed to help those caring for older adults.

A free class, the seminar will address common behaviors in aging adults, such as anger, withdrawing and physical aggression. A professional instructor will share real-world experience in an interactive classroom environment.



The class is held at Dallas Retirement Village, 377 NW Jasper St., Dallas, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Giving tree at Independence library

A holiday giving tree to benefit the residents of Independence Health & Rehabilitation Center will be located at the Independence Public Library through Dec. 14.

Visitors may select decorations from the tree which have descriptions of items needed are printed on them.

Unwrapped gifts may be returned to the front desk at the library.

For more information, contact Liane Moser at 503-838-2240 or call the library at 503-838-1811.