‘A faithful giver’ Falls City woman volunteers for the love of her community

FALLS CITY — Laveta Purdy moves swiftly through the basement food bank at Falls City Seventh-day Adventist Church greeting clients with a smile and hustling to help pack food boxes.

Purdy was once director of the food bank, and still volunteers during the monthly distributions the third Wednesday of the month. Small in stature, Purdy is big on energy and cheerfulness.

“I’ve been doing it for, I don’t know, over 15 years. I was the assistant. I don’t have a computer or any of that stuff. … I’m the muscle,” she said, laughing.

Those who work with Purdy at the food bank say she has a lot of something else: Heart.

“She’s a faithful giver,” said Teresa Vodden, the food bank’s director.

The food bank serves 50 to 60 families per month, and Purdy knows many of them. On Wednesday, she shared a kind word or brief conversation with clients.

Pausing at the counter where a woman was waiting on her food box, Purdy taps the woman’s shoulder and asked, “Are you alright?”

“Oh yes,” the woman replied.

Purdy said she was just making sure.



For another client, she made sure to add a little treat to her food box — a handful of granola bars and salt water taffy.

“There’s some really neat people around here, so it’s a pleasure to see them come in and get what they need,” Purdy said.

She doesn’t give her time just once a month, but at the twice monthly James2 Kitchen meals at Falls City United Methodist Church, too. “That’s fun to go down there and cook,” she said.

Purdy said years ago, she was part of the Falls City Fire Department’s quick response team, and she worked for the school district for many years.

“They actually hired me,” Purdy said of her work in the schools.

John Gilbert, the Falls City Volunteer Firefighters Association president, said Purdy does what she does because she loves her community.

“(She) does it for the right reasons,” he said.



Purdy gives a different reason: “It’s just a nice town and it gives me something to do,” she said. “It keeps me out of trouble.”

Those who work closest with her know better.

“She’s great,” said Andrea Dykstra, a volunteer for the food bank. “She really makes it fun, and she really cares about the people. It’s obvious. She doesn’t hold back. She’s always doing stuff.”

Dykstra said Purdy takes care of emergency boxes herself, even when her fellow volunteers say she can call them.

“Call us, we are literally five minutes away. We don’t mind coming down and helping you, but she’s used to doing everything herself,” Dykstra said.

Vodden said Purdy is willing to take on new volunteer projects.

“We go around and do whatever there is to do, and if I think of something, I always say, ‘do you want to go do this?’ And she will say ‘Oh, OK,’” Vodden said.

They just learned the Seventh-day Adventist Church is an American Red Cross designated shelter and are preparing if the need to open arises.



“Laveta and I are trying to get more information on the community and what we need to know about it,” Voddensaid.

Purdy and Vodden say the food bank receives outside help to do its job, including a woman from Dallas who collects and delivers food each month. In November, the woman delivered 400 pounds, Vodden said.

“We have a lot of caring people,” Vodden said.

Of course, one of those people is Purdy, whose smile and hustle can be counted on each month.



“If there is something to volunteer for, I don’t mind,” she said. “It’s better than sitting at home staring at TV.”