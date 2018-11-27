Garden club creates pollinator paradise at post office

DALLAS — If you drop letters in the outgoing mailboxes at the Dallas Post Office, you’ll notice the landscape is a little more colorful.

That’s thanks to the Dallas Garden Club and a statewide push to plant “pollinator gardens,” environments friendly to the bees, butterflies and birds that are a key part of producing the world’s supply of fruits and vegetables.



Dallas’ garden is one of many across the state planted as part of the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs (OSFGC) President’s Project to “Plant Pollinator Gardens in Public Places.” The post office garden is planted on the corner of Mill and Church streets. The project was finished at the beginning of November.

Gaye Stewart, a Dallas resident, serves as the OSFGC President. Her husband, Mike Stewart, is the president of the Dallas Garden Club.

“The challenge is to plant one for each of the two years of her term,” Mike Stewart said. “We will try to plant another one by June, but this is the biggest and most ambitious one.”

Stewart said the post office gladly gave permission for the improvement project. Club members removed weeds, brought in soil to create a berm, purchased and planted the plants, and topped the garden with bark.

In addition to sprucing up a well-used corner of downtown Dallas, the garden is an effort at public information.

“The purpose of the garden is to provide habitat for bees and other pollinators,” Mike Stewart said. “A variety of bees are in trouble because of loss of habitat, pesticides and other reasons we don’t understand very well.”

Regardless of the causes, he said there’s something we all can do about that. It’s easy to create a pollinator garden, and there’s plenty of information on how to get started, from asking a Master Gardener, local nursery employees or members of the garden club, he said.

“They pollinate 90 percent of the world’s flowering plants, so if they suffer, we suffer,” he said. “This is about public awareness as much as anything. If we all did it, it would help offset the loss of habitat.”

Mike Stewart said the mission now is to keep the garden looking beautiful. He said the growing season in the spring and summer should help the perennials develop. In the spring, club members will plant annuals to add a splash of color.

“It’s been fun,” Mike Stewart said.

The club meets the fourth Monday of the month at the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas, 1175 SE Howe St., at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.