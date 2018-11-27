Pedee News

The Pedee Women’s Club holiday fair has come and gone and already the women are making plans for next year. All went well, including having 80 pies to choose from for lunch, and almost 20 kinds of soup as well as homemade rolls. They drew the ticket for the soldier quilt and Elaina Bruce from Lebanon won. She was so excited! Next year, though, they’re going to up their advertising.

Paul and Diane Telfer spent two weeks in California, one at Big Bear Lake where they hiked a crazy amount of miles, and the other week near Indio, visiting relatives along the way. They also went to the Sandhill Crane Festival in Lodi, where it was fun to watch the cranes fly in and do their crane dance. The cranes spend their summers in Alaska and winters in the San Joaquin Valley in the flooded farm fields.

The Pedee Tryoneers 4-H club met for a foods project on the 17th. The five kids made cheese balls for the holiday. On Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. anyone from 9-18 are welcome to come to sew. The leaders have planned an interesting project to make. Kids from 5-8 are “4-H Cloverbuds” and there will be something for them to do, too.

Judy and Joe Guida travel to Houston, Texas, and back quite often because that’s where the grandkids are, but on their last trip they went to Phoenix, where Joe had a presentation to make for his company. While there, they visited relatives, hiked the hills in Red Rock State Park, and went to Scottsdale to shop (a very interesting and unusual place).

Last week I got home from the American Agri-Women Convention in Springfield, Illinois, where we had some fascinating speakers, including a horse vet who trains most of the horses for movies. He teaches them to fall unhurt, either left or right, and trains special horses who know how to fall backwards, unhurt. The horses actually love it. And did you know they can’t kill flies in a movie, but have to use raisins?