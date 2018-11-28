Police logs and arrest report

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Nov. 1 at 5:39 p.m., 1100 SE Lyle St., Dallas: Two dogs were fighting. Officer had to use a Taser on one to separate them.

Nov. 6 at 7:21 a.m., Highway 22 W, MP 15: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury rollover. The driver rolled, when they swerved to avoid a large pickup truck that was “crossways” in the road. There was heavy fog in the area with less than ¼ mile visibility.

Nov. 6 at 10:22 a.m., Andy Riggs and Grand Ronde Roads: A deputy saw a black male pitbull in the middle of the road. The dog had a significant amount of scarring and an old break in his front left leg, an abscess on his front left leg, a tear inside of his left ear, and multiple puncture wounds around his chest and on his back legs. He was about 18 months old and did not have a chip. The deputy had him seen immediately by a vet on staff. The deputy completed all the required paperwork and left the dog with a staff member who was going to take him to a clinic.

Nov. 7 at 1:54 a.m., West Salem Library, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW: A deputy contacted two men at the Glen Creek library entrance. They said they were homeless and just using the wifi.

Nov. 8 at 12:06 a.m., 2600 Doaks Ferry Rd. NW: A deputy contacted a man walking on Doaks Ferry Road just outside the park. He was looking for Pokemon.

Nov. 10 at 11:41 a.m., 588 SW Clay St., Dallas: Dogs at large chasing the mail carrier and preventing mail from being delivered.

Nov. 11 at 1:23 a.m., 2600 Doaks Ferry Road NW: Deputies located three juveniles in a vehicle at the park after hours. Deputies observed a case of beer and an open container. The vehicle had an odor of marijuana. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a marijuana pipe, loaded .22 caliber revolver and a box of ammunition under the passenger seat. The driver admitted to possession. The juvenile department wanted the driver lodged at at YCJD for unlawful use of a weapon. The other two juveniles were released to their parents with citations for minor in possession, alcohol and marijuana. One was cited for possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV (pills).

Nov. 12 at 6:02 p.m., Cherry Knoll and Clow Corner roads: A deputy assisted with traffic for a single-vehicle crash against a horse. The driver was heading westbound when a horse came running out of a driveway. He impacted the horse at about 45 mph. The driver was uninjured. The horse was dead when the deputy arrived. The horse’s owner said three of his horses got loose. He removed the dead horse from the road and told the deputy that a second horse of his also was killed. It appeared unrelated to the crash, but had its gut sliced open.

Nov. 14 at 1:54 p.m., in the 22000 block of Finn Road: A deputy responded to a neighbors having a property dispute. Both sides were texting back and forth, although one of the neighbors was generally belligerent, most likely due to smoking marijuana and drinking lots of alcohol. When a deputy spoke to him he was wearing only red briefs and insisted on walking out to his car to show the deputy the assessor’s maps he acquired. The man yelled an insult in the direction of his neighbors house and said he could not handle his own problems. The deputy also spoke with the neighbors on the other side of the dispute who were polite and cooperative. The deputy gave warnings to both sides for telephonic harassment as well as trespass.

Nov. 15 at 12:50 a.m., Dutch Bros. Coffee, 515 SE Jefferson St., Dallas: Caller reported a man “acting weird” at location. He was playing Pokemon.

Nov. 17 at 8:50 a.m., in the Aspinwall’s Nursery and Produce, 5152 Salem Dallas Highway NW: A caller reported someone entered the store around 11:47 p.m. the previous night and stole about $400 worth of cash and coins. No suspects had been identified.

Nov. 18 at 2:42 a.m., Hilltop Cemetery, 0 Corvallis Rd.: A deputy contacted three people at the cemetery. They said there were ghost hunting and exploring cemeteries in Polk and Yamhill counties using a ghost hunting app. The deputy advised them that Polk cemeteries are closed at night.

Nov. 22 at 8:20 a.m., in the 400 block of Prospect Street: A caller reported a projector, Xbox One and a harddrive stolen. Estimated value: $700.

Arrest report

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Scottie R. Van-Nort, 50, of Dallas in the 300 block of Southwest Donald Street on Oct. 18 on possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and a failure to appear warrant.

Heather M. Jackson, 33, of Dallas at Walmart, 321 NE Kings Valley Highway, on Oct. 19 on second-degree criminal trespass.

Kamron L. Morgan, 19, of Dallas at Walmart on Oct. 22 in a charge of third-degree theft.

Elizabeth N. Sanders, 34, of Dallas in the 600 block of Southeast Jefferson Street on Oct. 24 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and offensive littering.

Joseph D. Arias, 25, a transient in the 500 block of East Ellendale Avenue on Nov. 3 on second-degree criminal trespass.

Sara M. Oman, 36, of Gresham in the 500 block of Washington Street on Nov. 6 on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.

Cody M. Flanders, 25, a transient at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway on Friday (Nov. 23) on second-degree criminal trespass.

Caleb Brandon Austin Lambert, 26, of Dallas in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue on Friday (Nov. 23) on reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Anna M. Hutchins, 60, of Dallas in the 1100 block of Southeast Fenton Street on Saturday (Nov. 24) on two counts of physical harassment.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Jarrett Dylan Landers, 20, of Independence near Monmouth Avenue N. and Gentle Avenue N. on Oct. 27 for unlawful possession of marijuana, under age 21 and minor in possession of alcohol.

Aqeel Khalid Alnasser, 35, of Monmouth in the 600 block of Stadium Drive N. on Nov. 8 for fourth-degree assault.

Ryan Alan Ehrenfelt, 25, of Independence near Highway 99 and Hoffman Road on Nov. 8 for DUII.

Michael W. Garrison, 26, no permanent listed address near Stapleton Road and Pacific Highway W on Nov. 12 for failure to report as a sex offender.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Jacob Wayne Heinz, 31, of Monmouth, in the 1500 block of Monmouth Avenue on Nov. 1 for failure to appear, original charge criminal trespass.

Nathan Dean Helt, 28, no permanent address, in the 600 block of N. Main Street on Nov. 2 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Kimberly Ann Stinnett, 33, of Monmouth, in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street on Nov. 2 for DUII.

Thomas Jacob Hall, 37, of Independence, in the 900 block of N. Walnut Street on Nov. 2 for fourth-degree assault.

Marcos Puente, 21, of Independence, on Nov. 11 for DUII and possession of cocaine.

Leo Eugene Boals, 29, of Independence, near S. Ninth and F Streets on Nov. 9 for fleeing or attempt to elude, felony, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Daniel Ortiz Martinez, 18, of Independence, in the 1500 block of Monmouth Drive on Nov. 5 for possession of marijuana, under age 21.

A 16-year-old male, in the 1500 block of Monmouth Drive on Nov. 5 was charged with unlawful attempt, purchase or possession of marijuana.

Faith R. Budd, 18, of Keizer, in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road on Nov. 11 for possession of marijuana under age 21.

Mailee Sevits, 18, Independence, in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road on Nov. 11 for possession of marijuana under age 21.

Tanner Will, 18, of Monmouth, in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road on Nov. 11 for possession of marijuana under age 21.

A 17-year-old female, in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road on Nov. 11 was charged with possession of marijuana under age 21.

Leslie Jeannette Freeman, 29, of Monmouth, in the 6900 block of Riverside Drive South on Nov. 18 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.

Michael Allen Lee, 34, of Independence, in the 6900 block of Riverside Drive on Nov. 18 for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft from a motor vehicle.