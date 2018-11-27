Spirits bright in Monmouth

MONMOUTH — About 400 people turned out for the inaugural Making Spirits Bright event in Monmouth on Saturday.

Festivities included games, crafts, singing and a holiday bazaar. People also had a chance to win prizes from a passport drawing, which could be entered after all participating businesses were visited.

“Nobody is going home empty-handed,” said Susan Fuller, Making Spirits Bright chairwoman.

While small prizes were given out to the winners of the games, drawing winners received gift baskets valued up to $200.

Some downtown stores were giving away prizes too, Fuller said.

People started trickling in to Main Street Park in Monmouth before noon, and a steady flow kept vendors busy through 5 p.m., when Santa’s workshop, gingerbread village and downtown were lit.

Making Spirits Bright is a combined effort of the city of Monmouth, Western Oregon University and the Monmouth Business Association.

Suzanne Dufner, Scott McClure and Chuck Thurman from the city; Jen Bracy, Lisa Catto and John Wilkins, from WOU; Bill Foster, Vikkye Fetters-Delfino of the Monmouth Business Association; and community members Susan Fuller, Rita Iverson, Debi Thurman and Dwight Triplett made up the committee, which has been meeting since March.

Rotary Club Interact students helped set up, take down and run portions of the event as a service project.

“They helped us with everything,” Thurman said. “Whatever we need. They’re great kids.”

“I am very fortunate to have worked with these great folks,” Fuller said. “We were all doing it to bring the community together, and I think we succeeded.”

Businesses will offer seasonal specials throughout the week.

Making Spirits Bright culminates at 6 p.m. on Friday, when Western Oregon University celebrates its 51st annual holiday tree lighting.

The celebration includes a community parade, crafts and cookies in Werner University Center, musicians from local schools, and photos with Santa.

There will be wine, live music and refreshments at the Gentle House and food trucks at Main Street Park.

The gold, silver and bronze Griswold Award winners will be announced.

Polk County Community Christmas kick off events

Need a little Christmas, right this very minute? Dallas, Monmouth, Falls City and Independence will officially begin the Christmas season with tree lightings, appearances by Santa, and plenty of hot cocoa and caroling starting this weekend.

Here’s a roundup of local events:

DALLAS

Oh yes, Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 7 in Dallas for Winterfest. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on the Polk County Courthouse lawn with craft vendors, food trucks, and free cookies and hot chocolate while you wait for the Jolly Old Elf to make his appearance.

Winterfest When: Dec. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Where: Polk County Courthouse lawn, 850 Main St. For more information: 503-623-2564.

The Dallas Jazz Band and LaCreole and DHS choirs will perform, but the audience will get to join the fun in an old-fashioned sing along.

Santa should come roaring into town via Dallas Fire & EMS and DOGGS (Dallas Old Guys and Gals) motorcycle club. The Marion-Polk County Princesses will accompany Santa.

His first order of business will be to light the giant sequoia on the lawn. Then, he will settle in his chair for his biggest task of the night, listening to all the Christmas wishes of good boys and girls.

FALLS CITY

Falls City tree lighting When: Saturday at 5 p.m. Where: Mountain Gospel Fellowship, 257 N. Main St.

The Falls City community will kick off Christmas on Saturday with a tree lighting in the parking lot of Mountain Gospel Fellowship, 257 N. Main St.

Everyone is invited for snacks, hot chocolate and Christmas cheer starting at 5 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE

Santa Train When: 1 p.m. Where: In front of Independence Cinema, Second Street, Independence.

Portland & Western Railroad will bring Santa to Independence Cinema on Saturday.

The annual Santa Train event has expanded to include stations which families can visit while they wait to see the big man. Festivities start at 1 p.m. in front of the Independence Cinema on Second Street.