Warming shelter to open Dec. 1

The Polk County warming shelter will be open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., near Western Oregon University.

Organizers say the shelter will likely be open each night through Thursday. The forecast shows lows in the mid-20s.

If you or someone you know needs a safe and warm place for the night, intake is from 7-9 p.m. After hours, call 503-949-4987.

For more information visit polkwarming.org.