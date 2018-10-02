Times stops on the courthouse tower clock

DALLAS — The clock on the tower on the historic Polk County Courthouse read about three minutes to 9 o’clock for far longer than it should have last week and into this week.

County officials were told late last week that the courthouse timepiece had stopped ticking. It’s a faulty electric motor to blame, said Administrative Services Director Matt Hawkins.

He said maintenance staff got the clock to work briefly last week.

“We were hoping to get a little life out of it over the weekend, but it didn’t last,” Hawkins said.

A new motor arrived Monday and was to be installed on Tuesday. Hawkins hopes the new motor is the answer to the problem and the clock can go back to keeping accurate time again. By Tuesday morning, the clock was back on track.

County Administrator Greg Hansen said this isn’t first time the clock has needed repair during his career with the county, which spans decades.

“We’ve had it stop working. I’ve had to repair it once or twice in my career,” Hansen said. “It’s been a long time.”

He said sometimes the clock malfunction is just that the backup power doesn’t switch on during a power outage, other times, like now, it’s a more serious problem.

Hansen said it might be time have an expert come take a look at the clock.

“It probably needs a tuneup. I know we did it in the 1980s and in the 1990s,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ve done it in the 2000s.”

That was in the works on Monday.

“We are trying to schedule a tuneup just to make sure everything is working the way it should,” Hawkins said.