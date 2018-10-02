Collins arraigned on Indy crash

INDEPENDENCE — David Jacob Collins, 21, was arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 2 on charges related to a crash last month.

Collins was arrested on Sept. 15 in connection with a Sept. 9 crash on Deann Drive. At that time, was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and reckless driving.

According to court documents, he was arraigned on the above charges, with the exception of third-degree assault, which is a class C felony. Court documents state a charge fourth-degree assault was added, a misdemeanor.

Independence Police Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of 202 Deann Dr. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, according to an IPD news release.

The male driver, later identified as Collins, crashed into a concrete retaining wall, said IPD Sgt. Lyle Gilbert in a news release.

Prior to officers arriving witnesses also reported hearing a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they contacted a female passenger and learned Collins had left the scene.

Officers also contacted an uninvolved male who was suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound he sustained while trying to assist with the crash.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital. Neither is the focus of any criminal charges.

Collins was located in a nearby apartment and was also transported to the hospital.

IPD was assisted by the Monmouth Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

Collins’ next court date is on Oct. 23.