Come celebrate Dragons’ new turf

DALLAS — Friday is a day many Dallas residents have been waiting for: it’s the first home varsity football game on the new turf, a moment a year and a half in the making. Countless hours of hard work and thousands of dollars in donations and fundraising have gone into the effort.

The Dragons host Silverton on Friday and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m, but show up early for Donor Appreciation Night, which begins at 5:30 p.m., to offer support and appreciation for all those who have stepped up to help with the turf project. Featured will be the Dallas High Forum as well as light appetizers to snack on before the start of the game.

So wear your orange and black, and get ready to cheer those Dragons on.