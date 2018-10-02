Community notebook

Alzheimer’s not ‘normal’ aging

The Alzheimer’s Association will host a free class on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.

The class is aimed to help understand Alzheimer’s and dementia, and is titled, “Alzheimer’s is not normal aging.”

Participants will learn more about this disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors of Alzheimer’s, current research and treatments available, and resources available.

To register for this free class: 800-272-3900.

Free medical screenings Saturday

The Polk Community Free Clinic, Dallas Lion’s Club, Dallas Rotary Club and Central Vision are partnering to provide free medical screenings from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the clinic, Trinity Lutheran, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas.

The screenings are open to all — whether or not you have insurance. The screening includes glaucoma, blood glucose, blood pressure, vision (sixth grade through senior citizens). A flu vaccine also will be available.

No appointments needed.

For more information: 503-831-0551.

Fairgrounds hosts Sunday coin show

The Polk County Coin Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall.

The show has free general admission and free parking. For those wanting to get in early, the cost is $15.

The event will have 29 vendors with coin dealers from around the Northwest, half-hourly raffle prizes and free giveaways for youths younger than 18.

Information on local, regional and national clubs will be available.

Vendors will be on hand to buy and sell type and proof coins, gold and silver, bullion, mint and proof sets, currency, tokens, foreign, ancients, books and supplies.

The event is sponsored by the Polk County Coin Club.

Firefighters visit Indy library

The Independence Public Library will host a visit from Polk County Fire District No. 1 on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.

Meet local firefighters and learn about fire safety while exploring the trucks and equipment they use.

Also at the library, family story time is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. An hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more, story time is open to children of all ages, but is designed to meet the developmental needs of children ages 3 to 5.

Wednesdays at 3 p.m., children of all ages are welcome to enjoy stories and other literary based activities. The after-school stories and more program is designed for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Youth chess club meets Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Pentacle Theatre presents ‘Dracula’

Just in time for Halloween, Pentacle Theatre will stage Steven Deitz’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula.’

The show, directed by David Ballantyne, will run through Oct. 20

Shows are Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are available at pentacletheatre.org.

DACC holds candidate forum

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host Dallas City Council candidates and House District 23 candidates during a election forum on Tuesday.

Council candidates Jackie Lawson, Michael Schilling, Jim Fairchild, Larry Briggs, Bill Hahn, David Shein and Tawnya Kreft and HD 23 candidates Mike Nearman and Danny Jaffer are slated to participate in the forum.

The forum is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St. Dallas.

Rickreall Grange holds ‘man cave sale’

Rickreall Grange, 280 Main St. in Rickreall, hosts a “man cave sale” on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free and shoppers will find camping supplies, tools, beer items, train sets, and hunting and fishing supplies.

Saturday features operating trains and the hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday is also the weekly farmers market and hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oregon wine exhibit visits Independence

A traveling exhibition, “Clink! A Taste of Oregon Wine,” will be on display at Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., on the second-floor lobby from Monday through Oct. 19.

The display, curated by the Oregon Historical Society, celebrates the wonders of Oregon wine and the people who make it possible. It traces the history of Oregon wines from the earliest vineyards to legislative efforts to control alcohol during Prohibition, to the resurgence of the wine industry in the 1960s, and finally to what the future may bring.

The exhibition features 12 colorful banners with photographs and text illustrating the history of the Oregon wine industry.

An opening night reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the civic center on the lower level, river entrance.