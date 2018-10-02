Dallas council approves police-fire fee

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved a revised ordinance creating a fee to pay police officers and firefighter paramedics.

The vote was unanimous on the new ordinance, which addressed concerns councilors had about language in the first draft.

The version approved Monday changed the names of the fee from police or fire “service fee” to “officer fee” and “firefighter/EMS fee” and added language restricting any money spent relate to only those positions.

In May, Dallas Fire Chief Fred Hertel and Police Chief Tom Simpson proposed a $4.85 fee be charged to water customers in the city of Dallas. They said the revenue would be sufficient to pay for two police officers and two firefighters. The ordinance states the fee collected will pay for “up to two positions” in each department.

The second draft added language that stated if all or part of the positions paid for by the fee could be paid for with a different revenue source, the fee would be reduced accordingly.