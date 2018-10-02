Independence receives excellence award

INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence was recognized by the League of Oregon Cities at its annual conference on Saturday for “revitalizing a rural community through attitude, engagement and alignment.”

The Award for Excellence is given to cities for their innovative approaches to city operations and provision of services to their citizens, according to an LOC news release.

Special consideration is given to programs that reduce the cost of government, improve the quality of life, and/or increase the quality of municipal services. Typically, one of these awards is given out each year.

Independence suffered through the fall of the agriculture and timber industries in the 1980s and 1990s.

A downtown development plan was created in 1997 with significant public input and a 20-year effort got underway.

Over 20 years, Independence has rebuilt its downtown streetscape, constructed an amphitheater, built a new library, developed new soccer fields, constructed a fenced dog park and running trail, created numerous community events, and developed its neighborhood parks, among other projects.

In each case, the city leveraged creative partnerships and put the public front and center – identifying projects, helping to raise money, advising on design choices, and celebrating the completion of each project.

As this community has been restored, Independence’s local economy has boomed. Population growth was stagnant through the 1990s, but Independence grew at a rate of nearly 5 percent in the 2000s and was recently identified by OregonLive as the fourth fastest-growing city of its size in Oregon since 2010.

Between 2010 and 2016, its population went from 8,000 to 10,000, Independence added 22 employers, almost 700 jobs, and more $27 million in payroll, according to the news release.

About the League of Oregon Cities

The League of Oregon Cities was founded in 1925. It is a voluntary association representing all 241 of Oregon’s incorporated cities.

The League helps city governments serve their citizens by providing legislative services, policy setting, intergovernmental relations, conferences and training, technical assistance and publications.