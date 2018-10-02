Letters to the editor

Attack ads not fooling anyone

Are people really falling for the deceptive attack ads against Rep. Paul Evans? Since those billboards and mailers were financed by a group with deep pockets and shallow ethics, it makes you wonder what they’re up to. Could it be that getting an inexperienced candidate into office will afford them more influence and control over Oregon’s natural resources or is it just about power?

In the race for House District 20, experience, integrity and commitment matter, and Rep. Paul Evans exemplifies these attributes. He’s honorably and willingly served our country and our community, and he deserves our vote of support.

Roxanne Beltz

Monmouth

Reject hate, vote Jaffer

I’m tired of the “Fraternity of Hate.” Republicans have done a masterful job developing hate into a club. People hate those who don’t fit their imagined correct image. Now they belong.

One benefactor is our alleged District 23 representative and his Oregonians For Immigration Reform, a hate group.

I’ve had enough. You must say “Enough!” We must break this fascination with hate. We need to vote for goodwill toward all. In HD 23 that will be Danny Jaffer. A bonus is that he pledged to represent all of us, not just the haters.

I’m tired of the hate. Reject it.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Evans represents values

Stop the negative attack ads. The House District 20 campaign must be about the issues, the challenges we face and how candidates will represent their constituents. Paul Evans speaks to the issues and actively seeks input from and listens to his constituents regarding the challenges we face in our daily lives. Through his 20-plus years of service to his community and country, he has demonstrated integrity, has gained experience, and has proven leadership to represent all HD 20 constituents and will continue to move Oregon forward. I will vote for Paul Evans as he represents me and my values.

Emma Dutton

Monmouth

Shein will make Dallas better

Voters in Dallas have the opportunity to elect David Shein to city council. David has proven a thoughtful, intelligent citizen concerned about the welfare of the entire community.

His involvement in civic activities proves his interest in making Dallas the best it can become. David’s ability to look at all sides of an issue and make an intelligent decision make him an excellent choice. With David on council, we will see improvements in the city as well as an attitude of representing all citizens in an open and positive manner. A vote for David Shein is a vote for progress.

Jim and Helga Thompson

Dallas

Stop the sales taxes

Oregon is known as a “no sales tax state” – not true. The top three ways we are taxed according to the 2016 U.S. Census Bureau are:

Sales / Gross Receipts: $1,532,190,000

Income: $8,299,887,000



Licenses: $1,048,709,000

Sales taxes go unnoticed because they are not itemized at the point of sale. They also look inconsequential, e.g., one tenth of 1 percent. We are a sales tax state. What’s to stop the Oregon Legislature from continued taxation on sales and licenses? You. You can make your legislators accountable by your vote and your voice.

Nannette Willis

Monmouth

City demands repairs

Monmouth sent letters in June to selected homeowners demanding repair or replacement of public sidewalks in front of their homes by an arbitrary deadline, or else receive penalties including a lien on their homes.

It shocked me because a) my sidewalk does not seem bad compared to many I encounter while out walking, and b) I thought sidewalks belong to the city (they do — as do curbs, streets, parking strips and trees in them). If it is “my” sidewalk do I own it?

Since then I have spoken at city council meetings and sent letters to City Manager McClure and the mayor and council members explaining personal difficulties including my age (76), health, two sons with serious disabilities who need my financial help, and a low income.

I am now obligated to pay thousands of dollars for a sidewalk.

So far the council has not voted to alleviate the problem for homeowners. There is much information to show that many cities and states do pay for sidewalk repairs, fully or in part (see Federal Highway Administration — Guide for Maintaining Pedestrian Facilities for Enhanced Safety Research Report).

For example, our neighbor Corvallis has a “sidewalk maintenance fee” of 80 cents a month charged to each water and sewer ratepayer, in most cases a household. It’s fair to all; everyone pays equally; pedestrians have safe sidewalks, and for less than 3 pennies a day per ratepayer. Residents of Corvallis have created a fair pedestrian-safe city. Monmouth could do the same, or use other alternatives.

I hope Monmouth homeowners will realize that if it happened to me “it may happen to you” — a letter demanding that you pay thousands of dollars for the public sidewalk in front of your home — whether you can afford it or not.

Karen Waggoner

Monmouth