Local schools show mixed result on state tests

POLK COUNTY — Schools in Polk County are seeing a mix of gains and setbacks in the 2017-18 Smarter Balanced Assessment scores released on Sept. 20.

While Falls City’s scores didn’t compare favorably to state averages in English language arts or math, district officials said they are seeing gains and added state testing isn’t the only measure they use to gauge student success.

Last year’s juniors scored at 15 percent “meets or exceeds” in math and 57.9 percent in English. The state average for 11th grade is 33.2 and 70.3 respectively.

“It’s a test that is a moment in time and research will tell you it’s not a true reflection on how our students are learning,” said Falls City Superintendent Art Houghtaling. “It’s a standardized test that students only see once a year, to be quite honest with you. It’s high stakes for schools, but for most of our kids it’s not high stakes.”

He said the in-school assessments show bigger gains than Smarter Balanced Assessments, or SBAC, show.

“We want to do the best we can to cover the standards that we teach, but we also have to look and see where our kids are at and meeting them where they are at and trying to get them to grow,” Houghtaling said.

The SBAC test isn’t the only way that students can show mastery of skills required for graduation, said Micke Kidd, the head teacher and dean of students at Falls City High School.

“The SBAC is really just one measure in the tool box,” Kidd said. “Our kids are still able to meet their essential skills for graduation through other sorts of assessments.”

Central Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said she’s pleased with progress in English language arts, but acknowledged math needs more attention.

In English, only the fourth and eighth-grade classes didn’t make gains over the previous year.

“We are moving in the right direction with the work we are beginning to do really focused on literacy,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the growth is year-over-year and obviously want to continue to monitor that because that does shift.”

Juniors from 2017-18 scored 74 percent in English, a mark above the state average, and 28.4 percent in math, about 5 percentage points below the state average.

“Math, I’m digging into. It is a little flat and, in some cases, it has decreased a little,” Kubista said. “Being in my second year (as superintendent), I think that is one of the next steps that we get to dig into even further as we look at the data.”

Kubista and her administrative team met last week to look at SBAC scores in more detail with the hope of making plans for progress.

She said 11th grade math at 28.4 percent, it’s an improvement of 10 percentage points in two years.

“Clearly our teaching staff has made adjustments and we are starting to see those results from those adjustments. I think that is important,” she said. “It’s not the same students, but when you see those jumps, that means has been some good teaching going on.”

Dallas School District also has seen strong improvement in English in last year’s 11th grade class. The class scored 80.3 percent, 10 percent above the state average. At Dallas High School, the mark is 83 percent and at Morrison Campus Alternative School, it’s 73 percent.

Last year’s juniors also outperformed the state in math, setting a 45.7 mark for meeting or exceeding the state average of 33.2 percent.

“High school math going from 36 percent to 52 percent this last year, I was impressed,” said Dallas Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said.

Morrison’s math score was 8 percent, however.

“We have a math intervention that is happening over there,” Johnstone said. “It just got started because of looking at the data and knowing that they need to increase that.”

Scores for juniors were the most notable highlight as many grades fell below the state averages in math and English. Johnstone created a chart outlining scores and progress since 2015-16 for principals and the Dallas School Board, which reviewed it at its Sept. 24 meeting.

“Administrators have a copy of this that just rolled out to them,” Johnstone said. “They are in the process of working with staff and updating their school plans.”

Perrydale School District’s current senior class performed well in English, scoring 80 percent meets or exceeds mark.

Math, however, is a different story as 31.6 percent of the class hit the meet or exceeds mark.

Superintendent Eric Milburn said the class has struggled with math for years.

He said the district is finding ways help those students achieve graduation standards.

“Students that don’t pass the SBAC have an opportunity to show essential skills via PSAT test results, SAT results or passing work samples,” Milburn said. “We give students multiple opportunities to show they have met the required graduation standards.”

Statewide, scores are flat, with little or no improvement over the 2016-17 school year.

“Annual tests give us a snapshot of student learning, but there is more we should be doing to give teachers the tools to target complex thinking in students,” said Oregon Education Department Director Colt Gill.

“Shorter, more focused testing throughout the year can give teacher insights into activities than can help students think and work out. That is how we get better results,” he added.

For more information, Oregon Department of Education: www.oregon.gov/ode.