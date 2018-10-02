Morton asks for support for visitors center

INDEPENDENCE — During councilor comments on Sept. 25, Independence City Councilor Marilyn Morton asked the city to financially support the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.

She did not read directly from the two-page letter distributed to the council, but instead summarized it.

“I’ve been concerned for a long time that the city of Independence has not been supporting its chamber of commerce the way that I felt that it should be,” Morton said. “We are a joint chamber of commerce between Monmouth and Independence. We agreed several years ago when they opened their visitors center to pledge an annual contribution of $4,000.”

She said the city did contribute that amount for several years but then stopped.

Morton was a chamber board member 2010 and was hired as the manager in July of that year She has been a city councilor since 2001.

Morton noted in her letter that she was speaking as a councilor and as a citizen of Independence. She was not speaking on behalf of the chamber.

Vikkye Fetters-Delfino has been director since May of 2017.

“I do think it is important to clarify that the city of Independence has always been very supportive of the chamber and our efforts to promote and grow business within the community,” Fetters-Delfino said. “The visitors center and contribution to those efforts specifically are being referenced in this instance.”

In a visitors center report Fetters-Delfino sent to the Itemizer-Observer, the last payment from Independence was for $2,700 in 2012. Monmouth has contributed $5,000 each fiscal year.

In an email after the meeting, City Manager David Clyne said he learned about the agreement from the previous city manager. Greg Ellis.

Clyne started in the position in August 2010.

Neither Clyne nor Fetters-Delfino have a written copy of an agreement. Clyne said he believes it was a verbal agreement.

A June 2011 letter from Morton, in her role as chamber manager, to Clyne references an agreement between the chamber and the cities in which “the cities would support the chamber in the amount of $5,400 per year for three years. After that, the agreement would be renegotiated.”

The letter states it included a bill for $2,700.

“We will bill you in January, 2012 for the final balance on the agreement of $2,700,” Morton stated in the letter.

“Independence agreed to a one-time payment in 2010,” Clyne said. “Since then we have paid our dues, purchased marketing materials, advertised, and provided office space in Independence for years at no cost. It makes no sense to me to further supplement those efforts with funding for a visitors center in Monmouth that does not benefit Independence.”

Fetters-Delfino said she averages six hours each week at Indy Commons and, so far this year, has spent 16.5 hours volunteering for and helping IDA.

Clyne said the city pays for a downtown manager, an event coordinator, an economic development director, a tourism professional, and a rural innovation specialist as well as supports the Independence Downtown Association.

“I believe we are doing more than our share to promote job creation, tourism, entrepreneurship and overall economic development in the region, which benefits communities throughout Polk County,” Clyne said. “I don’t believe you will find a comparable investment from our neighboring community.”

Morton said she realizes that the chamber was given space at Indy Commons so they could have a presence on Main Street.

“That was three hours, two days a week, which is all they can afford to be over here because the director works very hard for little pay,” Morton said.

Morton calculates the value of the space in Indy Commons at $1,440 and said she wants the council to approve an additional $2,500 a year be devoted to supporting MICC.

Morton said she would also like to invite Fetters-Delfino to speak at a future council meeting.

Mayor John McArdle asked city staff to schedule a discussion at one of the October meetings and to reach out to the chamber.