Senior Center, WOU partnership thrives

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Senior Center has a wide array of partnerships with Western Oregon University.

From health and wellness to technology, WOU students contribute to and sometimes create programs at the senior center.

Last spring, WOU students from an adapted physical activity class were one-on-one trainers for 10 seniors.

During the nine-week session, trainers focused on anything the seniors wanted to, said Senior Center Director Barbara Hogan. Some identified specific goals, others just wanted to be more physically fit in general.

“For free,” Hogan said. “That’s a big deal.”

The senior center regularly welcomes gerontology students who need to fulfill service learning or practicum requirements.

Jacoby Leseberg logged some service learning hours at the senior center and fell in love with the atmosphere, he said.

During his 60-hour practicum there, he provided technology help. His practicum is over, but he still volunteers once a week to help seniors with tech such as phones or laptops, and functions such as email, Facebook and ordering online.

Lauren Costley started her 60-hour practicum this week.

“I was originally thinking about doing marine biology,” Costley said.

She knew gerontology was the right direction for her after meeting with department head Margaret Manoogian.

“I had this instant connection,” Costley said. “I felt like going into this field, I would be fulfilled in ways that maybe I wouldn’t be as a marine biologist.”

Helping others, bringing people together and “being a voice if they need a voice,” are some of the important factors to Costley.

Her work at the senior center will be her first professional interaction with this population.

“That’s part of the reason why I chose the Monmouth Senior Center,” she said. “I know there are people all from different backgrounds. I feel like this is a great starting point for me to meet a lot of new people with their age being the only similarity between them.”

One of Costley’s strongest personal relationships she’s had with an older adult was with her grandmother.

“She passed away three months ago. It was hard,” Costley said. “She and I would go shopping every Saturday. I would take care of her finances. I’d help her with anything from clipping her toenails to trimming the whiskers on her chin.”

Costley and Hogan are still in the planning phases of what Costley’s work will be at the senior center.

Doing a winter garden is on the list of possibilities, but there are many areas Costley is looking forward to learning about and participating in.

“Barbara ... is so inspiring,” Costley said. “She wears so many different hats here. I’m so excited to learn from her and how a senior center works, particularly this senior center.”

She is impressed by the relationship between the center, the Friends of Monmouth Senior Center and the city government, she said.

“It’s pretty amazing the volunteer hours and hard work that go into this place,” Costley said.

She hasn’t pinpointed her career choice yet.

“That’s kind of what the practicums are for,” Costley said. “I know a lot of people in my class know exactly what they want to do, and the practicums are just going to solidify that.”

She said wants to explore until she finds her niche.

“I’m really excited to be volunteering here and working with Barbara,” Costley said. “She has such a passion for working with older adults it just reminded me how much this is the reason I want to work in this field. That’s the kind of people you need working in that position.”