Shoes given from the heart

DALLAS — Micah Sischo was in his doctor’s office in the spring 2004 when he heard the words that would alter the course of his life.

Six months.

“That’s what the doctor told me. I had six months to live before my heart, an aneurysm would burst in my aorta and I would die,” Sischo said in a video about his experience with his condition.

Sischo was 23 at the time and decided to go through two risky surgeries to repair the aneurysm. They were successful, but he was told that the condition would return someday. He will have frequent checkups for the rest of his life.



With that knowledge Sischo decided it was time to start really living.

“It’s hard to gauge where you are at in the world and what your purpose is and what kind of a person you are, and I didn’t realize it, but I had spent so much of my life on the sidelines,” said Sischo, who grew up in Dallas and now lives in Salem.

He trained for a marathon, went bungee jumping and ran with the bulls in Spain. Then, he and friend Bryan McMullin, of Dallas, decided to do something to help others.

During his marathon training, Sischo had to buy a new pair of running shoes. His selection wasn’t the most attractive — they were neon green — but he took those shoes everywhere.

“They’ve been in countless different places. They’re the shoes that I wore when I jumped off a bridge bungee jumping. I took them all the way to Spain, with holes in the feet, and ran all over Spain and ran with the bulls in those same ugly shoes,” Sischo said. “Those are the shoes that I can do something that is bigger than me in, that I can live my dreams.”

The unsightly footwear gave him an idea: He wanted to share the sense of accomplishment he felt in those neon green shoes. He said when he was younger, getting a new pair of shoes was something special.

“We didn’t have a lot of money, so when we did get a new pair of shoes, it was a really big deal. I remember how I felt walking to school that next day,” he said.

“I want to give that chance to kids. I want to give them that possibility. I want to give them that feeling — that anything is possible when you have the opportunity.

“We want to give them a box of opportunity,” he added.

Seven months ago, Sischo and McMullin started Heart to Soles, a charity that provides children in foster care with a new pair of shoes of their choosing.

“Bryan came over and he was on the back porch and I barely had it out of my mouth and he said, ‘I’m in,’” Sischo said. “We went from there.”

Sischo and McMullin were guest speakers at Dallas Rotary’s weekly luncheon on Sept. 25, where the pair told the group of their plans to serve foster kids in Polk and Marion counties. They played the video telling of Sischo’s diagnosis and inspiration for Heart to Soles.

Heart to Soles held its first “Unboxing Day” in June and held a back-to-school giveaway in September.

“This is just the beginning. We started seven months ago, and we’ve served more than 150 kids so far,” Sischo said. “We want to continue being able to hold events like the Unboxing Day, but to grow to do events like back-to-school where it’s more of a basic level.”

Unboxing Days have children “shop” for their shoes out of several selections in their size. The first event was held at Marion-Polk Boys & Girls Club, where children were greeted by a personal shopper volunteer and could play games at the club after selecting their shoes.

“The goal with this wasn’t only to give away a pair of shoes but to give these kids a good day, a good moment,” McMullin said.

Sischo said giving children a choice is key to the mission of Heart to Soles.

“A lot of times what the children hear is you should be grateful for what you get,” Sischo said. “We wanted to make it different. They have quality shoes and they get to walk through and make choices.

“It’s all about that confidence, because that’s the gift,” he added.

McMullin and Sischo established relationships with Nike and Vans Outlet to purchase shoes at a lower cost. They buy the shoes themselves in a “shop till we drop” experience based on requests made on behalf of children.

The pair work with the Department of Human Services to have caseworkers put the word out about giveaway events. Those families RSVP and pick up their shoes at giveaway events.

Sischo said they would like to grow to a point where they can respond to immediate requests for children just taken into custody with very few of their possessions.

“We want to be able to be a resource to just do something, something for our community,” Sischo said.

McMullin said the organization takes shoes but prefers monetary donations so they can purchase shoes through their partnerships. Heart to Soles also needs volunteers for unboxing events, the next of which is slated for winter around Christmas.

“It’s just been so amazing to see the amount of support. Everyone that we’ve talked to is just so excited and wants to be a part,” McMullin said. “We are looking for more community partners because these are our kids. That’s our goal, to be local and help as many of these kids as possible.”

Sischo, meanwhile, still is mindful of his inspiration to live and give back.



“I am alive today,” he said to the Rotary members. “I get checked out every nine months, but it’s enough to keep me motivated to keep living my life.”

For more information or to donate go to: www.hearttosoles.org.