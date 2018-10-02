Smith Fine Arts Series starts Friday

MONMOUTH — The Portland Cello Project will kick off the 42nd season of the Smith Fine Arts Series on Friday.

For their first Smith Fine Arts appearance, the Portland Cello Project will perform their rendition of Radiohead’s 1997 album “OK Computer,” along with other pieces normally not normally performed on a cello.

The performance is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Rice Auditorium, 345 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $11 for students with ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 503-838-8333.