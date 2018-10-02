Sports schedule

Thursday, Oct. 4

Girls Volleyball: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Livingstone Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: North Salem at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5

Boys Football: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Siletz Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Men’s Football: WOU at Texas A&M University, Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Men’s Cross-Country: WOU at Lewis University DII Conference Crossover at Romeoville, Illinois, 10 a.m.

Women’s Soccer: Simon Frasier University at WOU, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Western Washington University at WOU, 7 p.m.

Boys Football: Elgin at Perrydale, 5 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Central, Dallas at Bryant Park, 12:40 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central Tournament at Corbett, 8 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 8

Girls Soccer: Central at West Albany, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Women’s Soccer: Saint Martin’s University at WOU, 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: West Albany at Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: South Albany, Crescent Valley at Central, 4 and 6 p.m. Dallas, West Albany at Corvallis, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 5:30 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 6 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change