Vinyl fence ordinance to go to planning commission

INDEPENDENCE — City staff is proposing to remove the prohibition on vinyl fences from the Independence Development Code.

“In July of this year, there was a request from one of the residents to amend our regulations to allow vinyl fencing,” said Zach Pelz, city planner, during a presentation to city council on Sept. 25.

At the June 12 council meeting, Victoria Kruljac said she had recently learned she would not be able to erect the vinyl fence she had planned to install because of a city code which prohibits it.

Council directed staff to get the process started to remove the prohibition that was adopted in 2012.

Councilor Michael Hicks asked if this proposal had gone the planning commission.

“The whole packet will go to the planning commission and then come to you,” Pelz said.

There will still be a fence permit required, the same as there is with a wood fence, he said.

“As a matter of efficiency, staff is taking this opportunity to propose a broader package of amendments to the (IDC) that addresses several amendments suggested by staff, residents, and the development community over the past year,” Pelz said in a memo to council.

The list of proposed amendments includes eliminating “inconsistent references, update(ing) definitions, and fix(ing) scriveners’ errors throughout the IDC;” eliminating the “public notice requirement and comment period for home occupation applications, sign applications, and property line adjustments;” and “clarify(ing) that lodging uses are permitted in the city’s mixed-use pedestrian friendly commercial (MUPC) zoning district. While staff understands that it is the intent of the MUPC District to permit lodging-type uses, such uses are not explicitly permitted. This amendment would clarify that hotels and similar lodging types of uses are permitted.”

The city also is proposing to amend the definition of drive-thru to allow curb-side pick up in the downtown overlay district.