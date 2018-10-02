Visitors center passes on 2019 event coordination

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Visitors Center is getting out of the business of organizing events.

The host of Polk County Bounty Market, Freedomfest, Summerfest, Sounds of Summer, and Winterfest will finish its contract with the city to coordinate events through Dec. 31.

It will not apply through the city’s request for qualifications process to receive hotel/motel tax funding to organize events in 2019 and beyond. That process was approved in a 7 to 1 vote at Monday night’s Dallas City Council meeting.

Dallas’ hotel/motel tax, also known as the transition lodging tax, is divided into 70-30 portions, with the 30 percent piece going to event coordination. Currently, the DAVC receives all that money through a contract with the city.

The new process would allow multiple entities to submit “letters of interest” to manage one or more of the events in the contract and receive a portion of that money.

JD Shinn, the Dallas Area Visitors Center executive director, said dropping events is part of the strategic plan adopted by the boards of the DAVC and Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.

“There are six items that will be our focus for the next five years, and as you see there, those things have everything to do with the strength of the organization, and how we support the economic vitality and tourism, and the businesses of Dallas and the Dallas area,” Shinn said.



He said the DAVC will decline to apply to run events, but it will support the entities selected to take over.

“We do not want those events to go away,” Shinn said. “We would love to work with whatever entity takes those on, support them, promote them, give those plans that we’ve been working over the last 10-plus years on those events, and be able to help them with whatever logistical needs.”

Shinn said coordinating events and promoting the area was too much for the DAVC to handle and do both well.

“Because of that we’re losing the ability give the community what we feel it needs by our mission statements,” he said. “If we can focus on less and what we agree to be the right things, then we will be able to do those things well.”

Shinn said the slimmed-down focus of the visitors center will be promoting tourism to the Dallas area — including marketing those events it will no longer coordinate.

“We’ll push it out as far as we can,” Shinn said. “Germany if we have to.”

Shinn said the DAVC recently hired Shelly Jones to finish the Polk County Bounty Market season and plan Winterfest 2018.



“We’ve hired a new person to finish out the contractual events for this year,” he said. “But her expertise is in marketing, and what we would like to see happen next year is we really put her into her greatest strength.”

The DAVC also holds the contract for the 70 percent of the hotel-motel tax funding that is for tourism promotion. That contract expires in June 2019. Shinn said the DAVC plans to submit a request for proposals for that funding.