Wheeler announces retirement from BOC

DALLAS — Polk County Commissioner Jennifer Wheeler announced she will retire effective Dec. 31, approximately two years before the end of her term.

“It was about a month ago, I received a letter from PERS (Oregon Public Employee Retirement System) that they had some changes in their policies,” Wheeler said Tuesday morning at the Polk County Board of Commissioners work session. “After doing some careful consideration, I decided it is in my best interest and my family’s best interest for me to retire.”

She said the change in PERS policy affected only 800 people in the state. Wheeler began working for Polk County 23 years ago, first in the Polk County District Attorney’s Office. She spent 20 years working in the Board of Commissioners Office as an administrative assistant and then as commissioner.

Wheeler was appointed to the office by fellow commissioners Mike Ainsworth and Craig Pope in April 2011, and first elected in 2012. She was re-elected in 2016.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some very fine commissioners and these are two of the finest,” Wheeler said of Pope and Ainsworth. “I have mixed feelings, but it’s nice to be able to walk away knowing that things are in good hands.”

County Administrator Greg Hansen said Ainsworth and Pope have options when it comes to appointing a replacement. By law, a replacement has to be in place 30 days after Wheeler retires from the seat. The person appointed will finish Wheeler’s term and may choose to run for election in 2020.

“This process is basically an open process. If you two knew someone you wanted to appoint right now, you could,” Hansen said. “The other process, which probably is more normal, is you take applications for a period of time.”

He said once the application period closes, the board could narrow down the candidates and conduct interviews with finalists.

Hansen said they could think about the process and talk about it at the board’s meeting on Wednesday (today).

“You have a lot of flexibility,” Hansen said.