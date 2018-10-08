Police investigating possible threat to Dallas High School

UPDATE:

The Dallas Police Department released a statement at 9:37 a.m. on their Facebook page saying they received information regarding an unconfirmed threat at Dallas High School that was made via social media.

Officers investigated and found there was never any threat to the school and the rumor is unsubstantiated.

DALLAS -- Dallas School District Superintendent Michelle Johnstone released the following statement regarding a possible threat allegedly made by a Dallas High School student against the school.

Dallas Police and school administrators are investigating the source of the threat.

Here is the district's statement:

Today the High School administration and Dallas Police Department have been working on getting to the bottom of rumors that began circulating via social media late last night.



Here is what we know:

One DHS student heard that another DHS student was going to "do a school wide purge."



A parent posted to the Dallas Community Facebook page last night and it has led to lots of concern and additional unsubstantiated rumors early this morning.



Here are the facts so far as we know them:

The managers of the Dallas Community FB Page made a report a report to the police department last night.

Dallas Police department and (Principal Steve) Spencer spoke by phone last night at 10:30. Information was given about the community post and who the student was that was concerned, and who may have spoken a verbal threat.

Dallas PD will have a campus presence as students arrive and have gathered the necessary information to begin interviewing individuals who may be involved.



That is all the factual info we have at the moment...Nothing is changing as far as the protocols for the day at DHS. All schools should continue their normal school day.

We will keep you updated when more information is available.