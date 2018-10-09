BOC taking applications for soon-to-be open seat

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications for Commissioner Position No. 1 through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.



Commissioner Jennifer Wheeler will retire the seat on Jan. 1, two years short of finishing her term.

The person chosen to fill this position will serve the remainder of the term. The candidate may choose to run for election in 2020.

Those interested in applying to for the seat must submit a letter of interest and resume to the Board of Commissioners’ office located in the Polk County Courthouse at 850 Main St., Dallas.



All letters of interest need to include the following: Why the candidate is applying to be on the BOC; why the candidate would be a good choice to be appointed to the board; and if the candidate intends to run for election in 2020, should they be appointed to the open position.

Commissioners Mike Ainsworth and Commissioner Craig Pope will individually review letters of interest and resumes. Candidates picked to undergo the interview process will appear before the board during a public meeting for the interview.

Applicants must meet requirements to under ORS 204.016(1), which requires a commissioner to be a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age and a resident of Polk County for at least one year preceding the next election. All applicants will also be required to submit to a criminal history check.

For more information, contact Ainsworth or Pope at 503-623-8173.