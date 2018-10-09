Community notebook

Dallas Library to host Potter night Calling all Harry Potter Fans: Harry Potter Night is returning to Dallas library at 6 p.m. on Friday. This event for kids and teens.

Do you belong to the Hufflepuff, Gryfinndor, Ravenclaw or Slytherin House? Come and find out. We will have Charm, Potion and Quidditch practice as well as a scavenger hunt, trivia and photo ops.

Cosplay encouraged, and there will be a costume competition. Snacks provided.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Fall doll show returns

The 16th annual Fall Doll Show and Sale, sponsored by the Wagon Wheel Doller’s Doll Club, is coming to the Polk County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

One hundred vendor tables feature dolls of all kinds, in addition to doll-related items. There will be antique, vintage, modern, fashion, collectible and miniatures available.

Early sales begin at 9 a.m. with $8 admission. Regular sales are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $5 admission.

Kids 10 years and younger are free. Proceeds from the sale go to local community groups, the Humane Society, Union Gospel Mission, Women’s Crisis Center and Marion Polk Food Share.

For more information: 503-581-1206.

Household hazardous waste event

Polk County will sponsor a Household Hazardous Waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Polk County Public Works facility, Independence Riverview Park.

The event allows citizens to bring their household hazardous chemicals to the site for free disposal. Businesses and farms with large volumes of chemicals must pre-register for this event and will be charged a small fee for disposal. To register as a business or farm: 800-819-5912.

Residents are encouraged to save their unwanted pesticides, herbicides, latex/oil-based paint, poisons, acids, caustic cleaners, and other toxic household chemicals and bring them to this event.

Do not bring ammunition, explosives, radioactive material, or biological material such as sharps containers. Call your local pharmacy or hospital for information on how to dispose of medical waste.

It is recommended that you do not bring motor oil or automobile batteries to the event since recycling opportunities already exist at various recycling depots in the county.

Transylvania comes to Indy library

The Independence Public Library will screen “Hotel Transylvania 3” at 7 p.m. on Friday. Refreshments will be served.

On Tuesday, “Squishy Circuits” will provide a chance to use conductive clay and create works of art that light up, illustrating the principles of simple circuits.

Also at the library, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Chess Club is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. After-school stories and more is 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Register now for bird walk

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a fall bird walk on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge. Space is limited. Cost is $12 and includes a sack lunch from Ovenbird Bakery.

Join the walk along the Rich Guadagno Memorial Loop Trail, keeping an eye out for ruby-crowned kinglets, western meadowlarks, California scrub jays and a variety of sparrows.

The trail also loops through oak forest at the top of the hill, where walkers may spot wrens, creepers and other forest birds.

From the viewpoint at the top, bird-watchers will have an overlook of the wetlands.

To register: luckiamuteLWC.org/LoveYourWatershed.

Lecture series on human rights

Western Oregon University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will sponsor two guest speakers to speak on human rights issues in Latin America. The first presentation, “The Silencing of Dissent: How Freedom of the Press is Threatened in Honduras,” will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Werner University Center, Columbia Room.

The second speaker will be Nov. 2.

The lectures are free and open to the public, hosted by the Communication Studies Department and Social Science Division.

Know the signs of dementia

The Alzheimer’s Association will present the free educational program, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at West Valley Hospital, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas.

In class, attendees will gain an understanding of the difference between age-related memory loss and Alzheimer’s, and what to do if they or someone they know has signs of the disease.

Video footage of real people who are living with the early stages of dementia and their families will be shown, addressing fears and myths associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information or to register: 800-272-3900.

Huddle to perform at Monmouth

The Monmouth Public Library will host Rick Huddle performing silly songs and stories starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Huddle is known for his performances, “building better citizens one laugh at a time.”

Huddle’s shows focus on the struggles and successes of being human. He believes that stories, songs, and laughter can help us understand both ourselves and those around us — especially those with whom we don’t agree.

For more information on Huddle: www.rickhuddle.com.

Have coffee with the chamber

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Greeters program is at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Services Consortium on Wednesday (today), 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.

Greeters is the second Wednesday of each month at rotating locations. It is a chance to grab some coffee, network with local business contacts, share your successes, work toward solutions and make connections.

For more information: micc-or.org.

SFAS features Jacob Jolliff

The Smith Fine Arts Series continues on Friday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Rice Auditorium at Western Oregon Univeristy with the Jacob Jolliff Band.

Jacob Jolliff is one of the world’s premier contemporary mandolinists. Having risen to national prominence largely through his appearances with groups Joy Kills Sorrow and Yonder Mountain String Band, Jolliff’s new solo project is nothing short of a next-generation bluegrass supergroup.

For more information and ticket information: wou.edu.

Oregon author featured at library

The Dallas Public Library will host Oregon author John Larison on Thursday.

His recently released novel, “Whiskey When We’re Dry,” has received rave reviews. It has been named a best book of summer by Entertainment Weekly, O Magazine, Goodreads, Southern Living, Outside Magazine, Oprah.com, Parade, Fodor’s Travel, Sioux City Journal, Read it Forward, Medium.com, and NPR’s All Things Considered.

He will discuss his latest book as well as his writing background and life.

He has published several novels as well as the non-fiction, “The Complete Steelheader: Successful Fly-Fishing Tactics.” He is a frequent contributor to several outdoor magazines. His latest novel will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.