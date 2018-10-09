The Dragons battle it out on new turf

DALLAS — With a brand new turf under their cleats and a packed stadium full of Dallas High School (1-5 overall, 1-5 Mid-Willamette Valley) supporters, the Dragons forged an attack against the Silverton Foxes (6-0 overall, 6-0 MWC) Friday night, leaving it all out on the field but coming up short, losing 23-8.

“I feel like we battled hard, just a couple little flaws on offense that we could have cleaned up a little, but yeah overall, I feel like we played with our heart, put it all on the line,” Linebacker Will Button said.

The game saw a tough offense from the Foxes, but Dallas managed to stop them from adding more points to their scoreboard with a consistent defense.

“I was really proud of our defense,” head coach Andy Jackson said. “I thought they played good ball all game — we coughed the ball up a couple times close to their end zone, and gave them a couple of easy scores, and those things can’t happen, but I thought our defense did a good job stopping one of the best offenses in the state. I thought we played well and I’m proud of my boys.”

Silverton is undefeated so far this season and a tough opponent to go up against, keeping the Dragons struggling to break through their defensive barrier for most of the game.

In the third quarter, Dallas scored their lone touchdown, sneaking by the Foxes to advance the ball toward the end zone, their small victory met with a multitude of cheering fans.

Currently Running back Ayden Lundin is second in the state in tackles and tackles for loss. Running back Colby Johnson is fourth in the state in tackles for loss, and in the top 10 in rushing with 530 yards. Quarterback Reece Wallace is third in the state in interceptions.

The Dragons held their own against such a tough team, Jackson said.

“We’re a good team,” he said. “And we’re a young team, but it’s getting better and better and better, and a lot of people don’t see that, but were making some huge strides. Our biggest thing is we’re not worried about anyone. It’s about us getting better. If we’re focusing too much on the wrong things, we’re gonna miss the boat for ourselves. We prepare for other teams, we know them like the back of our hand, but it’s about our execution, it’s about us doing our jobs.”

The Dragons travel to McKay on Oct. 12, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.