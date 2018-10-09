Evans, Pierce seek District 20 seat

Rep. Paul Evans is seeking re-election to House District 20. Selma Pierce is challenging.

Both candidates returned the questionnaire sent out by the Itemizer-Observer.

Paul Evans

Party: Democrat, Working Families

Age: 48

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Communications Instructor (teacher) at Chemeketa Community College (2013 – Present), Oregon State Representative HD 20 (2015 – Present)

EDUCATION: Central High School; Western Oregon State College, Bachelor of Science.; Oregon State University, Master of Arts

POSITION SOUGHT: State Representative House District 20

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Chair, Oregon House of Representatives Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness (2017- Present); Oregon House of Representatives (2015 – Present); Board of Directors, Central School District; (2008-2011); Chair, Governor’s Task Force on Veterans Services (2008); Monmouth Mayor (1999-2002); Monmouth City Council (1989-1992).

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: I was raised in Monmouth, attended college in Monmouth (Western Oregon State College), and have spent most of my adult lifetime (absent military service) living within the area.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE?

I am running for re-election to the Oregon House of Representative because I believe we can build upon successes made over the past four years; I seek to continue serving my nation, state, and community — to keep faith with our responsibilities to our people and place.

WHAT ARE THE CRITICAL ISSUES FACING THE DISTRICT? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS THEM IF ELECTED?

We face critical challenges related to the dynamics of a changing global economy: our critical issues result from misalignment between the services required for sustaining a robust economy, and the revenues derived from outdated structures and systems. We have a 20th Century government that is often insufficiently scaled, scoped, and/or sized for the emerging realities of a globally competitive marketplace.

My priorities to address these core challenges include: continued improvement of our K-12 delivery, improved K-12 graduation rates, expansion of access and availability for medical care (including mental health), new opportunities for working families, securing 21st Century economic development for small businesses through strategic investments, enhancing our stewardship of the air, land, and waters, making our infrastructure more resilient, and keeping faith with our veterans.

Now is the time for realignment of our structures and systems of governance. Together we can — together we must — find a path forward.

WHAT EXPERIENCE OR TALENT DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD BRING TO THE OFFICE?

I believe I offer the constituents of House District 20 three specific advantages: 1) a lifetime of public service; 2) tested leadership; and 3) proven results.

Over the past 30 years I have gained experience in the nonprofit, private, and public sectors. I am a college instructor as well as a retired military officer. My background provides me with a unique, helpful perspective on how to facilitate progress.

In the end, a good legislator must have the experience to know what must be done, the leadership skills to accomplish the tasks at hand, and a record of demonstrated results.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

I want to thank my neighbors for the past four years as your state representative. It has been a meaningful, memorable experience. I am profoundly grateful for their trust. And if given the opportunity to continue serving, I pledge to build upon the good work we have accomplished together.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-750-1871

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE (if available): http://www.paulevans.org

—————————

Selma Pierce

Party: Republican, Independent

AGE: 64

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Dentist (retired), community volunteer

EDUCATION: Washington High School (1972, San Francisco); UC Berkeley, Bachelor of Arts (1976), UCLA, Doctor of Dental Surgery (1980)

POSITION SOUGHT: State Representative, House District 20

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Petitioner—Term Limits Initiative (2018), Bud Pierce for Governor campaign (2015-2016)

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 24 years

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE?

I run to continue my work of giving back to and bettering my community. Too often community leaders are asked to run, and they say, “No, not me, never.” It is my civic responsibility to step up and run. In order for democracy to work, we have to be involved.

WHAT ARE THE CRITICAL ISSUES FACING THE CITY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS THEM IF ELECTED?

Oregon’s children deserve the best educational system possible. Early childhood education will prepare our students to be ready to learn. A longer school year and longer school day is needed. Career technical education with its hands-on practical skills keeps students engaged and learning. Graduation rates should be higher; absenteeism should be lower for our students to be well-trained and ready for their future.

Homelessness has been rising. People suffering from mental illness or addictions, families with children, unaccompanied students, and veterans are among those affected. Public/private collaborations continue to be solutions. Increasing affordable housing options will help those in need.

Our local businesses are the backbones of our communities and the source of most local jobs. They should be encouraged to grow and prosper without excessive rules, regulations, and fees. A third bridge will help move people and commerce. As businesses thrive, our communities become more vibrant and robust.

WHAT EXPERIENCE OR TALENT DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD BRING TO THE OFFICE?

I have years of experience as a health care provider and a grant evaluator. In both roles, I looked at a lot of data, analyzed it, evaluated it, questioned what I saw, sought input from those impacted, looked at options, and looked at possible consequences. Decisions made depended on what was the most reasonable, beneficial, effective and cost-effective outcomes. Being a state representative involves the same problem-solving. I will seek solutions that are most reasonable and advantageous to the people. I will be working for the people; the people will not be working for me.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

A state representative is a community’s advocate and messenger. I will listen to my community; carry their will to the Capitol and act in their best interest. If an issue benefits the community, then I am for it. If an issue hurts the community, then I will be against it.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-930-2472

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: SelmaPierce.com