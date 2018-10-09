Police find no threat to Dallas High School

DALLAS — Dallas High School was under alert for possible threats on Thursday and Monday, both of which ended up being unfounded.

On Thursday, the DHS and Whitworth Elementary School went under lockout after a call from Dallas Police Department.

“They received a report that a citizen was in crisis in the area, and out of an abundance of caution advised us to go into a lockout until we hear back from them,” read a release from school district.

The lockout was called at 11:45 a.m. and lifted 13 minutes later.

On Monday, Dallas police found that a rumor regarding an unconfirmed threat DHS circulating on social media was unsubstantiated.

The district released a statement Monday morning, which said that a student “heard that another DHS student was going to ‘do a school-wide purge.’”

The statement said a parent posted the rumored threat on the Dallas Community Bulletin Board Facebook page Sunday night. Administrators on the page reported the supposed threat to police.

Police officers were on site when students arrived for classes Monday and the school day operated as normal.

At 9:37 a.m., DPD posted a statement on its Facebook page saying an investigation determined the threat was unfounded.

“We thank the school district and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”