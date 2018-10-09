Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Polk County Fire District No. 1 Board — 6 p.m., Central Station 90, 1800 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1510.

Western Days Commission — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St., Falls City. 503-787-3631.

Friday, Oct. 12

Monmouth Tree Advisory Board — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monday, Oct. 15

Independence Tourism and Events Commission — 6:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Dallas City Council — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3502.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Independence Historic Preservation Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monmouth City Council — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.