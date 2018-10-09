Quick hits

Sign up to run in the dark

Like to run? Come run in the dark on Saturday for the third annual glow-in-the-dark 5k competitive and fun run/walk. The race begins at 6 p.m. and a kid’s dash age 6 and under starts at 6:30 p.m. The 5k fun run/walk will start at 7 p.m. The competitive and fun runs both begin and end at the Academy Building in downtown Dallas and covers a mixture of trail and road surfaces. Medals will be given out to the first five men and first five women to complete the race.

All proceeds go toward benefiting a local nonprofit, Christmas Cheer, which serves families in need within the Dallas area. Participants are encouraged to bring canned food with them as a donation for Christmas Cheer. They will receive a head lamp, glow stick, free drink ticket and a Domino’s pizza. There is also a costume contest with prizes for the best costumes in different categories, so come dressed up and have fun with it.

To register, go online at www.runsignup.com/DallasGlowRun or show up at 5:30 p.m. on race day for same-day registration until supplies run out.

Cost is $30 for the competitive and fun runs, and $15 for the kids dash.

Football player breaks field goal record

Western Oregon Senior Adrian Saldana was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the week after setting a GNAC record with a 55-yard field goal in the Wolves 13-7 victory at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Oct. 6.

Saldana’s field goal broke one of the conference’s longest-standing records, which was 54 yards by Western Washington’s Michael Koenen on Aug. 30, 2001.

Saldana scored seven of the 13 points, and opened the game with a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter. He is also 19-on-19 on extra points attempted after the Wolves’ third touchdown.