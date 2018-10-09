Sports roundups

Central

Football: The Panthers (3-3 overall, 3-3 Mid-Willamette Valley) took a hit Friday night against Lebanon (4-2 overall, 4-2 MWC), losing 41-21.

Lebanon posted two touchdowns in the first and second quarters, the second one as a result of Kaleb Kantola fumbling the ball at the 16-yard line, which Lebanon recovered at the end zone. In the third quarter, it was the Panthers’ turn for a touchdown. Kantola dropped back to the 37-yard line and made a pass completion to Jesse Cable, who made a 34-yard touchdown. In the third quarter, the Panthers nabbed a second touchdown, with Cable making a 3-yard pass into the end zone. Their next touchdown didn’t come until the fourth quarter when Hunter Chase made a 71-yard run after Brooks Ferguson handed off the ball at the 26-yard line. The Panthers clawed for the win but couldn’t pull out a victory.

Next week, the Panthers host North Salem (1-5 overall, 1-5 MWC). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Panthers (7-11 overall, 2-9 Mid-Willamette Conference) split games this week, winning 3-1 against North Salem (6-11 overall, 2-8 MWC) on Oct. 2 but falling 3-1 to Silverton (10-8 overall, 6-5 MWC) on Oct. 4. Over the weekend, the team participated in a non-league tournament at Corbett High School, and nabbed 2-0 victories in all four games against Scappoose, Corbett, Burns and Banks. No other stats were available.

The team hosted South Albany (2-13 overall, 1-9 MWC) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Soccer: Starting the week off with a victory, The Panthers (5-2-2 overall, 2-1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) made a 12-0 sweep against Lebanon (1-8 overall, 0-3 MWC) on Oct. 2.

On Thursday, they tied 2-2 with North Salem (4-4-1 overall, 2-1-1 MWC).

“We started the game, and North Salem came out strong and scored the first goal in first five minutes and their second goal in 10 minutes,” head coach Joe Orozco said.

In the second half, the team found their footing and started putting pressure on the Vikings. After the first five minutes, Christian Lua scored the Panthers’ first goal. The second goal was scored by Brandon Lopez with a throw-in by Sebastian Diaz.

“We battled throughout the rest of the game and came out with a draw,” Orozco said. “North Salem is a very good team.”

The team traveled to West Albany (6-4 overall, 2-2 MWC) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: The Panthers took 17th place out of 36 teams at the 15th Annual Harrier Classic on Oct. 6.

Jonathon Brown was the first Panther to cross the finish line, coming in 12th place at 16:27.54. Jaydon Aydelotte followed Brown for a time of 17:17.17.

Dallas

Volleyball: It was a week of wins for the Dragons (13-5 overall, 9-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) this week, defeating Silverton (10-8 overall, 6-5 MWC) 3-1 on Oct. 2. Hailey Van Well rallied and nabbed 17 kills, while Maggie Blair had 12 kills and 14 digs. Emma Classen contributed 32 assists, 13 digs and two blocks, and Maya Davison came away with three blocks.

In their 3-1 victory against Crescent Valley (4-13 overall, 3-7 MWC), Van Well strung together three aces, 14 kills and 18 digs for the night, while Davison contributed 19 digs. Classen led with a game-high 30 assists, as well as two aces and two blocks. Blair clinched eight kills, 11 digs and also added two blocks.

The team geared up to play a doubleheader against Corvallis and West Albany at Corvallis on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Soccer: The Dragons (4-4 overall, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) split games this week, suffering a 2-1 loss against South Albany (7-2-1 overall, 3-1 MWC) on Oct. 2, but turning around and taking a 3-1 victory against Crescent Valley (0-7-2 overall, 0-3 MWC) on Oct. 4. No other stats were available. The team travels to Lebanon (1-8 overall, 0-3 MWC) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer: It was a tough match on Tuesday against South Albany (8-1 overall, 3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) and the Dragons (0-5 overall, 0-1 MWC) came away with a 5-0 loss.

The team has experienced a tough season so far, with multiple players sidelined due to injury, resulting in a nine-member team.

“For having a new starting formation due to the limited numbers, we held the undefeated team pretty well,” head coach Kendra Steele said.

The Dragons face Lebanon (0-7-1 overall, 0-2-1 MWC) at home on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: The Dragons boys team placed in the top 10 finishers on Oct. 6 at the 15th Annual Harrier Classic, taking sixth place overall out of 36 teams.

Trevor Cross was the first Dragon to cross the finish line, clocking in at 16:08.14 for the 5,000 meters race. Toby Ruston came up in 18th place, with a time of 16:38.71, and Gavin Grass nabbed a 29th-place finish, crossing at 16:51.86. The girls team did not place.

Wednesday, today, the team races against Central, West Albany and North Salem at Bush Park at 4 p.m.

Perrydale

Football: The Pirates (1-5 overall, 1-3 Special District 1) couldn’t find their footing in their battle against Elgin (3-3 overall, 2-2 Special District 3) and fell with a 64-14 loss on Oct. 6.

Overall, David Domes was 9-13 for one touchdown and 178 yards. Josh Crawford had 14 carries for 87; Fin Janesofsky had 8-65 and also clinched the team’s first touchdown for the night. Kaji Haynes had five catches for 98 yards and posted the second touchdown.

“The first half killed us with three turnovers,” head coach Steve Mabry said. “We fell in a hole and could not get back out. But some of the young kids are coming around and we hope to have two starters back from injuries this week.”

The team hosts Mohawk (2-4 overall, 2-2 SD1) on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Pirates (21-4 overall, 9-2 Casco Leauge) were on the road this week but still managed to knock back two wins, rallying against Livingstone Adventist Academy (5-12-2 overall, 2-9 Casco) and winning 3-0 on Oct. 1, and fighting against Willamette Valley Christian (10-8 overall, 6-5 Casco) for a 3-2 win on Oct. 4.

Overall, Sydney Perkins clinched seven kills and six aces, while Bailey Savage tied with Perkins for seven kills in the contest against Livingston. At Willamette Valley Christian, Alyssa Lux led the contest with 12 kills; Sydney Lawrence followed with nine kills and Bailey Savage contributed five blocks.

The team hosts St. Paul (21-0 overall, 11-0 Casco) on Tuesday after press time.

Falls City

Football: Taking the game 34-22, the Mountaineers (3-3 overall, 3-1 Special District 1) celebrated a victory against Siletz Valley (3-1 overall, 3-1 SD1) on Friday night. No other stats were available. The team travels to Waldport on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Traveling on the road this week, the Mountaineers (6-8 overall, 3-8 Casco) fell 3-0 at Crosshill Christian (13-9 overall, 8-3 Casco) on Oct. 2, and suffered another 3-0 loss against Jewell on Oct. 4. No other stats were available.

The girls host Willamette Valley Christian (10-8 overall, 6-5 Casco) on Tuesday after press time.