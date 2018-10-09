Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Girls Volleyball: Damascus Christian, C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Central, Dallas at Bush Park, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Women’s Volleyball: Saint Martin’s University at WOU, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Dallas, 6 p.m. Falls City at St. Paul, 6 p.m.

Boys Football: Falls City at Waldport, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at Crescent Valley, 6:15 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Boys Football: North Salem at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at McKay, 7 p.m. Mohawk at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Men’s Football: WOU at Central Washington University, 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Seattle Pacific University, 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Seattle Pacific University at WOU, 4 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country: WOU Warner Pacific XC Classic at Lentz Park, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Boys Soccer: Central at Silverton, 7 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m. Livingstone Christian Academy at Falls City, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 6 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change