WOU Volleyball loss marks sixth in a row

MONMOUTH — The Wolves (5-12 overall, 2-8 GNAC) were no match for Western Washington University (15-3 overall, 10-0 GNAC) on Saturday night as they lost in a 3-0 sweep on their home court at Western Oregon University.

The first set saw the Wolves attack as soon as the whistle sounded, but that energy dipped as the game went on, resulting in a 25-12 loss.

In the second set, the Wolves rallied to tie the match 13-13 following back-to-back kills by Mariella Vandenkooy before the Vikings recovered with a 12-2 run, going on to win the set 2-0.

“We always expect a tough match up whenever you’re playing Western Washington,” head coach Tommy Gott said. “They’re a solid program all the way around — great coaching, great players — and so you always gotta bring your A-game against them.”

This game marked the Wolves sixth setback in a row.

“The big thing was just, we didn’t earn enough of our points through offense,” Gott said. “Our passing was phenomenal; kept it consistent there, and so just the lack of being able to put the ball away and earn points offensively just kind hurt us there.”

Descinda Slaughter posted seven kills, while Vandenkooy led with 11 digs; Leila Holt and Maddie Mehciz each had 12 assists.

In the third set, the Wolves regained some of their energy and managed to close the holes on their offensive side, coming up from 20-10 to add seven points to their scoreboard before the Vikings took over with a combo block to win the match.

“When you’re down two sets, all you can really do at that point is put every single thing that you have out there as a team, because if you don’t win that last set, then you’re done,” Slaughter said. “And so we just get into this mode where we know we have to put everything out on the court.”

The Wolves host Saint Martin’s University on Oct. 11 at

7 p.m.