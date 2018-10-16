Polk detectives arrest shooting suspect on murder charge

INDEPENDENCE -- Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Darin E. Shaw, 49, on the charges of murder and manslaughter stemming from the shooting last Thursday that occurred in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road, just south Independence. He was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail without incident, according to a sheriff's office press release.

The investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Carballo of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 503-623-9251.

On Thursday at about 8:38 p.m. deputies, with the assistance from the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road on a reported shooting. After life saving measures were exhausted, Joseph Sieg, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Polk County Major Crimes Team was activated to help with the investigation. The team consists of detectives from every Polk County law enforcement agency and the Oregon State Police. An autopsy was scheduled to be completed Monday.



No further details are available for release at this time, police said.