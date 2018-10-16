Ash Creek fosters colorful community

MONMOUTH — Students and staff of Ash Creek Elementary School don’t wear uniforms, but now their clothing will have a common colorful thread — tie dye.

“It’s so rad,” said Brandy Sievers. “I’m so excited.”

Sievers’ twins are in fifth grade at Ash Creek. She has been wanting to do a tie dye event since she spotted a sign for tie dye workshops at Carl McClellan’s booth at the Saturday market a few years ago.

The event fits with Ash Creek principal Ashley Wildfang’s vision that they are one community, Sievers said.

“Every tie dye is different, but we are still a community,” she said. “This is your school family.”

Each student and staff member got to make a shirt. In total, 666 people will have tie dyed T-shirts.

The Ash Creek Parent Club paid for everything with money raised from a jog-a-thon.

The whole event, which started last week, is scheduled to run two weeks.

They worked in a heated tent near the playground.

McClellan, better known as Mr. Tie Dye, demonstrated a variety of tie-dye techniques for groups of participants.

He even explained the different chemicals used to prep the shirts for the dying process.

In making the T-shirts, students learn about art, science and math, Sievers said.

“It’s OK to just have fun too,” she added.

McClellan has been doing tie dye for 18 years and in schools for 14 years.

“My stepson broke his arm and I went into his classroom (in La Grande) to help him,” McClellan said. “I saw how much teachers needed help, so I volunteered.”

One of those teachers noticed the tie dye McClellan wore every day and asked if he could teach the class how to do it.

Fourteen years later the event at Ash Creek is the largest he has done.

McClellan has a lot of fun working with kids, he said.

The kids, and adults seemed to enjoy it too.

With tie dye, there are no failures, he said. At the end of the day, they’re still going to end up with a beautiful shirt.