California murder suspects arrested in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — Two juveniles were arrested at an apartment complex in Independence on Oct. 3 on charges related to a murder which occurred in Santa Ana, Calif. in the spring.

The Independence Police Department helped the U.S. Marshals Service and Oregon State Police SWAT execute a search warrant at about 1 a.m., according to an IPD news release.

On May 13, one man died and two others were wounded as the result of a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana, according to a May news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

“Detectives identified three suspects, an adult and two juveniles,” said Anthony Bertagna, SAPD public information officer. “Detectives developed information that the two juveniles fled to Oregon.”

They also were wanted on probation violations, he said.

“Based on the information developed, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges on the adult and one of the juveniles. The case agent obtained a Ramey Warrant for the other juvenile,” Bertagna said.

SAPD requested assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service to track and arrest the suspects, said Eric Wahlstrom, PIO for the U.S. Marshal Service.

“Two of my detectives traveled to Oregon for further investigation,” Bertagna said.

As of Oct. 4, the juveniles were awaiting extradition to California, he said.

The adult is still at large but not believed to be in Oregon, Bertagna said.

SAPD has not released the names of any of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.