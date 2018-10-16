Central High School brings ‘Mamma Mia!’ to Independence

INDEPENDENCE — Tickets are already selling for the first high school performance of “Mamma Mia!” west of Texas.

The 10-performance run starts Oct. 24 at Central High School.

The 1970s-era music of Swedish pop group ABBA is used to tell the story of a young bride-to-be who is searching for her father so he can give her away at her upcoming wedding.

“(CHS theater director Jeff Witt) and I talk about all the different shows we want,” said Wendy Boyack, theater director. “He took several shows to our administration and they all were like, ‘Oh, ‘Mamma Mia!,’ of course.’”

When Witt and Boyak choose a show to perform, they look at several factors including if it is financially feasible and if they have the right variety of students they could consider for multiple parts.

“Last year we did really well with ‘Lion King,’ and so we knew we could do something that would be a little bit more expensive to build,” Boyack said. “I usually spend around $1,000 on a set and only one piece of this set has been in the $2,000-range.”

That piece is a revolving stage modeled after one Broadway Rose Theatre Company used.

“It’s a revolving stage, and I designed the revolve myself and we put it together over Labor Day weekend,” Boyack said.

She had help from a couple of her husband’s friends.

“We built it from scratch,” she said. “It’s probably the most expensive set piece I’ve ever built.”

The walls that are now attached to the revolving stage were inherited from Broadway Rose, and Boyack’s father built a device so the turning set has electricity and its own lighting. He also built a motor to move it.

“I designed it where I could take it apart as a module and just stack it up and put it back together if I ever wanted to do it again,” she said.

Her design allows it to be used at different sizes.

Besides the feasibility of putting on a show, Boyack and Witt consider the audience.

“We look at, is the show going to be entertaining or something that community needs,” Boyack said.

“Mamma Mia!” hit all the marks.

“What makes family relationships solid? I think that’s one of the things that makes something that seems so fluffy be a little bit deeper,” Boyack said. “I can see now there’s some deep connections between family and what family means to people, and there’s so many different kinds of families now in this world that people need to know that they’re not all that weird when their family isn’t traditional.”

Family, forgiveness and coming of age are some of the other themes Boyack said she and Witt have discussed with students.

“We’ve had some good talks with what those themes are and how we communicate that story as we’ve gone through the rehearsal process,” Boyack said. “And why those stories are important and why those themes are important to share. Why should the audience care other than they’re cool ABBA songs, why should they care about your character. I think the kids have learned a lot about how we tell a story and why those stories are important.”