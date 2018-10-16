Community notebook

Dallas book sale Friday The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will host its book sale this Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale includes a bag sale from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sale is at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., and features hardcovers for $1 and paperbacks for 50 cents.

Proceeds support programming at the library throughout the year.

Murder mystery rescheduled

The Independence Downtown Association’s murder mystery that was originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for January. Keep in the loop about this and other goings on in downtown Independence through downtownindependence.com.

Soup, pie at Monmouth Senior Center

The Monmouth Senior Center will host its Soup and Pie sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. A sign-up sheet is at the center, or call 503-838-5678.

Huddle returns on Oct. 24

Rick Huddle, performer, will return to the Monmouth Public Library on Oct. 24 at 3:15 p.m.

His performance of stories, songs and comedy will be “building a better zombiepocolypse,” just in time for Halloween.

Huddle’s shows focus on the struggles and successes of being human. He believes that stories, songs, and laughter can help us understand both ourselves and those around us — especially those with whom we don’t agree.

For more information on Huddle: www.rickhuddle.com.

Healthy living seminar Oct. 24

The Alzheimer’s Association will host an educational program, “Healthy living for your brain and body,” from noon to 1 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., in Monmouth.

The program is taken from the latest research and will provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.

Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

RSVP to this free class: 800-272-3900.

Wobble Bots at Indy library

The Independence Public Library will host Wobble Bots at its Tech Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. The event provides another chance for youths to create and take home a robot.

Also at Independence library this week, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Youth Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

An after-school group meets Wednesdays at 3 p.m. for children in grades kindergarten through third grade.

Civil War navies on Saturday

The Polk County Historical Society will host a free program, “Civil War Navies: Why the North really won the war,” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Polk County Museum, 560 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.

The American Navy was instrumental in securing the shores of the new country at the time of the American Revolution and subsequent conflicts leading up to the Civil War. But the day of the giant sailing ships was waning and the day of steam ships was on the horizon.

Dallas resident Jack Bentley will make the case that it was the Navy of the North that made them victors of the Civil War. Bentley will present models of warships, armaments and ammunitions that were developed for these floating forts.

The program is free. Donations are welcome. Participants may tour the museum afterward.

For more information: 503-623-6251, or online at polkcountyhistorialsociety.org.

RopeBusters start Tuesday

The RopeBuster Jump Rope Team will start on Tuesday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Whitworth gym.

Practices will be held each Tuesday and Thursday that school is in session.

Oakdale and Lyle jumpers may ride the bus to Whitworth if they have a parent-permission note.

Participants should be able to jump forward 25 times without a miss.

Cost is $25, which includes a jump rope.

For more information: 503-623-8074.

Polk County CASA hosts Casino Night

Dress up in your best 1940s Casablanca-inspired attire for CASA of Polk County’s first Casino Night Fundraiser Saturday at the Nesmith Readiness Center, 12835 Westview Drive, Dallas.

The guest speaker is Marilyn Jones, the programs director for Oregon Child Welfare. Admission includes two drink tickets, a door prize, and a raffle ticket. “Funny money” packages for games will be sold at the door.

Tickets are $45 per person and are available at www.casaofpolk.com or atthe CASA office, 580 Main St. Suite D, Dallas. Team Casino will host gaming and Wild Pear is catering the event. All proceeds go to support children in the Polk County’s CASA (Court-appointed special advocates) program.

For more in information: 503-623-8473.