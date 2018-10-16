CSD and teachers reach tentative agreement

INDEPENDENCE — Central School District and the Central Education Association have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Negotiations started in April.

Last week several people spoke at the CSD board meeting in support of the union.

“The process with CEA has not been without its challenges, but a lot of work and transparent conversations have taken place, creating a strong foundation for the future,” said CSD Superintendent Jennifer Kubista.

After the Oct. 8 board meeting, Cec Koontz, director of finance and operations, said the board asked staff “to prepare a statement on the various proposals that have been on the table so it can be shared with the public.”

On Oct. 14, a post from CEA president Laura Waight on the group’s Facebook page said they had come to a tentative agreement with the district.

The post also indicated there will be a meeting on Thursday during which members will learn about the proposed changes and vote on ratification.

“At this time, because we have a tentative agreement with the Central Education Association (CEA), the district will not publicize the different proposals brought forth throughout the negotiating process,” Kubista said on Monday.

The post on CEA’s Facebook page said “we are canceling the walk in/walk outs planned for next week and beyond” and called on teachers to wear blue in support of the union for classified employees, Oregon School Employees Association.

“The negotiations with (OSEA) are still on-going,” Kubista said. “Our discussions have been positive and productive with OSEA and I anticipate being able to announce an agreement soon.”