Dallas breathes fire on Panthers

DALLAS ­— On Senior Night, the Dallas Dragons (14-7 overall, 10-4 Mid-Willamette Conference) found their rhythm early and dominated on their home court in a 3-0 sweep against the Central Panthers (8-13 overall, 3-11 MWC).

The first set was a quick, 25-9 defeat.

In the second set, the Panthers brought the heat, putting the pressure on the Dragons but they remained composed and came out on top, with 25-18.

The third set was a back-and-forth rally. Early on in the set, it was a 6-6 draw, and from there it was a close call until the Dragons were able to nab some points through defense and won 25-19.

Their close-call was a result of a self-confidence drop, Dallas junior Maya Davison said.

“I think it was definitely a confidence thing,” she said. “I think we all lost confidence in ourselves, thus losing confidence as a team, and just got super antsy, just needed to have a little, as we all call “zen” on our team, just get a little more “zen” flowing through our veins.”

As the Panthers caught up with the Dragons in that final set, the intensity was palpable as they fought back in a defensive onslaught.

When that happens, we just get nervous and we get too much into our heads,” senior Emma Classen said.

“I think when we’re winning so much and we just get on that cocky side, and we start feeling super good, then we think we can only do better instead of maintaining,” Davison said, echoing Classen. “And so when we think we can only do better, we push ourselves to only do better and put all that pressure on ourselves and make mistakes, lose confidence and continue to make mistakes. It’s a build-up kind of thing.”

The first time the Dragons faced the Panthers was on Sept. 6, in a tournament at Silverton High School, and the Dragons won 3-0. Going into this match, the girls expected another win.

“We played them well the first time we played them, and so I think we were expecting to come out with a win,” Davison said. “…We just needed to make sure it happened.”

Overall, Hailey Van Well nabbed four aces, nine kills and 14 digs. Classen went for 22 assists, three aces and 11 digs. Maggie Blair contributed seven kills and 13 digs, and Davison added 10 digs.

“Senior night celebrations always makes things feel a little off but the girls did a good job refocusing and playing together through the whole match,” head coach Kayce Lilly said. “It was a fun way to send the seniors off for their last home game.”

The four seniors honored were EmmaMae Johnson, Classen, Blair, and Delaney Headley.

As the team wraps up their season with two more games, Lilly said the team is excited to head into playoffs.

“There are some things we need to clean up a little,” she said, “but we’re looking forward to our last couple league games and are excited about our playoff opportunities.”

The Dragons travel to South Albany (4-14 overall, 3-10 MWC) on Oct. 18. Game time is 6 p.m.