Dallas council approves continued fire district talks

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council has endorsed a path forward in discussions about forming a consolidated fire district with Dallas Fire & EMS, Sheridan Rural Fire, Southwest Polk Fire District and West Valley Fire District.

The council approved a resolution endorsing a five-year “road map” for consolidation and evolving administrative organization charts as the entities move toward full consolidation — a step that would require a vote of residents in each jurisdiction. It was approved unanimously at Monday’s council meeting.

The resolution is clear in saying that approval doesn’t lock the council into a specific result.

“The purpose of adopting the resolution is not for the Dallas City Council to commit itself to any particular outcome regarding any continuing affiliation with the referenced fire districts or to the creation of a combined fire district,” read a staff report prepared by City Manager Greg Ellis. “The intent of the Dallas City Council is to indicate its interest in participating in good faith discussions.”

The resolution was written following a council work session on Oct. 2 in which councilors said they wanted to move forward with discussions, but reserve the right to depart from the proposed road map.

The road map includes forming the planning coalition with representatives of each agency in year one, combining some administrative functions, and sharing of resources. In years two and three, the jurisdictions create joint polices and operation procedures, combine public relations, create one billing system and integrate training. In the fourth year, the four agencies form a fire authority and begin a public relations campaign. The final year of the road map has the four agencies seeking a vote to approve consolidation.

“Is it set in stone? No, but it’s a very good start,” Ellis said during the work session. “I think we can be very flexible over that five-year period. I think the key is getting that plan started.”

The resolution states that the city fire chief, city manager and two councilors of the council’s choice will participate in the planning coalition to represent Dallas. Currently participating are Council President Jennie Rummell and Councilor Paul Trahan.

Ellis said that is a way of protecting the city’s interests during discussions and as the agencies move to consolidation, a concern for some councilors as Dallas Fire & EMS has the most equipment and resources of the four entities. “I think Councilor Rummell and Councilor Trahan, or whoever the council chooses, can be at those meetings to talk about just that,” Ellis said. “They are going to want to know what it’s going to cost us also. They are going to want to see some clarity on numbers, some guarantees.”