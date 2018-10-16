Jaffer, Nearman face off for House District 23 seat

POLK COUNTY — Incumbent Mike Nearman, a Republican, seeks his third term representing Oregon House District 23 on Nov. 6. Democrat Danny Jaffer, of Independence, seeks to unseat him. Jaffer returned our election questionnaire. Nearman did not, after two requests the I-O made for comment by email and one by phone. For more information on his campaign: https://www.nearman4oregon.com/index.php.

Danny Jaffer

AGE: 57

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative Board of Directors (unpaid), 7 years. U.S. Navy retired.

EDUCATION: Central High School, 1979; Oregon State University, Bachelor of Science, 1985; Graduate of U.S. Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School (Pensacola, FL.), 1986. U.S. Navy Flight School, Designated Naval Aviator, 1987. University of Oregon School of Law, Juris Doctor, 1997. Chemeketa Community College, Wine and Viticulture, 2015-2017.

PARTY AFFILIATION: Democratic Party, Pacific Green Party, the Independent Party and the Working Families Party.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative (SE Polk County) Board of Directors, 2011-present; United States Navy (Ret.), 1986-1993 / 1999-2010, Naval Aviator and Operations Officer; Legislative Assistant, Oregon Sen. Cliff Trow (1994); Intern, Oregon Senate Minority Leaders’ Office (1997).

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-851-0451

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.DANNYJAFFER.com

How long have you resided in the area you will represent?

I have been a resident of Polk County all of my 57 years. With time away for military service, I have resided in Polk County for 37 years.

Why are you running for office?

I believe in public service, in personal involvement, and in giving back to the community. I believe that good government can and does do good things. That starts with getting to know what is important to the people in the district. We deserve a representative who listens to all sides.

What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?

Education; Health care, including mental health care; clean air and clean water, including pressures on our environment; homelessness; and, ultimately, the funding that is required for the government to provide these essentials.

All of these things, along with others, require attention, and it doesn’t help to just pretend that it can all be addressed by blaming one entity, be it a state agency, retirees, or governmental practice. We have to take a hard look at these issues for the purpose of finding long-term, affordable, and responsible solutions, not simply placing blame.

We must help to improve graduation rates in our pre-K-12 schools, provide more career and technical education, and support the professionals who work with dedication and compassion to teach our future generations. Education is so key to solving so many other issues that it is ultimately more expensive if we do not invest in it.

What experience or talent do you believe would help you serve the Constituents of District 23?

I have spent most of my adult life in public service. And it was not for the paycheck. I believe that we must be involved to make this a better place for our children and grandchildren. Involvement in our government is as much a privilege as it is an obligation. I have endeavored to gain the knowledge and education required to meet the challenges of a changing world, to keep an open mind, and to recognize that good ideas can come from anyone, from anywhere.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

House District 23 is vast. To represent it, you have to be willing to put in the time and miles to visit it, to talk to constituents, and to work on issues important to the entire district. That’s what I’ve been doing in my campaign and I’m committed to continuing.