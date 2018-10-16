Monmouth council, mayor candidates

MONMOUTH — Six people have thrown their names in the hat for three open positions on the Monmouth City Council.

Two candidates are vying for the position of mayor.

All candidates returned the questionnaire sent out by the Itemizer-Observer. Meet your candidates here:

Mayoral Candidates

NAME: Kevin Chambers

AGE: 28

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Business Owner Eola Entertainment DBA SciFi GO, two years; formerly COO All Pro Webworks

EDUCATION: Western Mennonite High School (2008); Western Oregon University, Earth Science (estimated graduation June 2019)

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: None

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 3 years

Why are you running for office?

A lot of people feel forgotten and ignored. I’m running to be a voice for the voiceless and forgotten, so they know someone is on their side. This city needs better management than we’ve seen, going into $17 million in debt, creating back-room deals. I’m here to bring transparency.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

Public Safety: Data and community testimony (young women tell me they don’t feel safe at night, including my wife) shows an increase in crime over the last six years. I want to give additional resources to officers, which we can do without raising taxes on our citizens by developing open lots, changing the URB and using increased tax revenue towards public safety.

We can add additional street lighting and form neighborhood watch programs.

Community Development: Continue to develop and outreach with our community, including expanding music in the parks with movies in the parks.

Business Development: Make it easier for small businesses to open here.

Citizen Representation and Involvement: Setup a self-governed Neighborhood Association. City councilors are at-large, meaning two neighbors can be city councilors. By creating wards, we will better represent the people of this city and make it harder for the status quo to continue or develop.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office:

I’m a businessman, and as a business owner and previously as a COO I’ve trimmed monthly expenses by a third, successfully implemented a debt payment plan, oversee and operate all departments, handled public relations and inquires, oversee budgets, time lines and accounts, identify new revenue streams and outside-the-box solutions given the resources available. I know how to get things done.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

If given the honor of being elected mayor, I plan on having a meet-your-mayor Monday, where at least once a month you can come and talk with me about your problems. I also want to implement a kid mayor program, helping encourage engagement and civics with young kids.

Campaign phone number: 503-884-7827

Campaign website: kevinschambers.net

—————————

NAME: Cecelia ‘Cec’ Koontz

AGE: 61

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Director of Finance & Operations, Central School District, six years

EDUCATION: McNary High School, Salem (1975), University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, Wash. (BA Economics, 1979)

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Member, Monmouth Economic Development Commission 2008-2010; councilor, Monmouth City Council 2010-2014; Trustee, Western Oregon University 2014-present, Vice Chair 2016-present

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 10 years

Why are you running for office?

To lead the way in creating a new story for our town. I am committed to Monmouth being a city of opportunity, with citizens excited about what we have, and what we can have for the future, rather than being compared to other cities for what we lack.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

There is a tension between keeping the small-town charm of Monmouth while funding needed services, maintenance and staffing. A lack of vision and long-term planning has resulted in a limited mix of businesses to serve the city and region and a muddled identity. There is not an easy fix, so I need people with all perspectives, including full-time residents, local business owners, commuters, potential investors, and those who are with us temporarily or seasonally, to weigh in, to research and discuss options, to find a “Monmouth Way” to grow sustainably.

To have a successful process, we need to re-build trust that citizens will be invited in, heard and respected. I will preside over council meetings that are welcoming and allow for healthy dissension. I will be vigilant in making sure Monmouth has a proactive, responsive citizen-centered government with clear communication of important information and decisions.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

My work experience is in business finance and operations which helps me understand and communicate “how things work.”

My passion is for community vitality — developing people, the places they live, work they do, hobbies they enjoy, businesses they own, and causes they support — then connecting those together. I have been a part of this community for many years, but bring a new energy and leadership style. I serve on Western Oregon’s Board of Trustees and believe in the goal of turning the University — and Monmouth — from Oregon’s “best kept secret” to its “best known opportunity.”

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

Being a public servant, and the voice of your neighbors on issues that affect their lives every day, is important work. I consider non-partisan, local government a high office, not a stepping stone. I am honored to have this chance to represent Monmouth citizens in City Hall and around Oregon.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-837-0675

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: cecformonmouth.com

—————————

Council Candidates

NAME: Roxanne Beltz

AGE: 56

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Cherriots - Transportation Options Program Manager, 13 years

EDUCATION: BA in Interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in Communication and Art

POSITION SOUGHT: Monmouth City Councilor

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Monmouth City Council March 2018 – present; Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission (Vice Chair) - March 2017 – March 2018 (until appointment on City Council)

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 2 years

Why are you running for office?

I was appointed to Monmouth City Council in March 2018. During the past six months I believe I have served well, focusing on the needs of the community. However, there is still important work to be done, so I am running for re-election to be “your voice in monmouth.”

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

As a current City Councilor, I have the pleasure of speaking with community members every day as they share their thoughts and feelings about Monmouth. The comments I hear most often show an unwavering affection for the small-town feel of Monmouth. We have a safe, friendly, walkable community with easy access to jobs, education and shopping. There are, however, areas that need improvement, and I have the knowledge and willingness to address those. We need more affordable housing, more convenient transportation and more opportunities for community enrichment. We need a formalized community engagement process that ensures inclusivity and transparency. We need committed, educated citizens working on an Economic Development Commission, and we need to have more activities and events that will enrich our community. These challenges won’t be fixed overnight. They take time and commitment, and I believe I have the experience and expertise to make these changes happen.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

In addition to my current service as a City Councilor, I have been a public sector employee for 14 years and a transportation program manager for 20 years. I previously served as the vice chair on the Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission and have held numerous offices on a variety of boards related to mobility and transportation. I’ve been a member of the philanthropic organization, Beta Sigma Phi, for 23 years, helping to raise millions of dollars for medical research. Rounding out my skill set is a professional background in marketing, traditional and digital communication, community outreach and graphic design.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

My goal in public service has always been ensuring community livability. That means having a vibrant downtown, affordable housing, business stability, transportation equity and a clear path for smart growth. I know what it takes to engage with decision makers, find solutions and get things done.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-871-9850

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.roxannebeltz.com

—————————

NAME: Jon Carey

AGE: 67

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired five years ago from Western Oregon University after 38 years

EDUCATION: Stayton High School (1969); Portland State University (BS, 1973); Oregon State University (M.Ed., 1978)

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Monmouth City Council 2008-Current; MINET Board of Directors 2014-current

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 32 years

Why are you running for office?

I enjoy being involved with decision-making bodies. I have developed an understanding of the workings of Monmouth and would like to use that knowledge to guide Monmouth forward. My professional experience is in team building and I believe my experience is an asset to an effective city council.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

Managing Growth: We should develop a comprehensive growth strategy that will allow us to expand retail and commercial opportunities, develop a variety of housing options while maintaining the community feeling that Monmouth provides. This will require a review of transportation, zoning and our current Urban Growth Boundary. The council, planning commission and city staff need to be aligned and in agreement on how Monmouth moves forward.

City Hall: It is time that we finally determine a plan for city hall. The current city hall is inefficient and inconvenient for citizens and staff.

Citizen Engagement: Our Monmouth Engaged committees have produced great citizen participation on issues relating to the city. We need to continue our quarterly town hall meetings.

Economic Development: There are several factors that lead to “economic development” and a city’s influence can be direct or indirect. The city needs to take a comprehensive look at our opportunities.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

I believe my experience on the council will allow me to provide perspective to the issues that face the city and come before the council. I am one to ask questions and focus on details. I pride myself in being prepared and I expect others to be as well.

I have been on the MINET Board of Directors for the past four years and I believe I have provided current and clear information about the company to our council and citizens with my regular reports. This has led to a better understanding of the issues involving MINET.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

Monmouth has a history of being fiscally responsible. We have been able to continue to provide city services in a stable manner and make improvements to the city without creating the financial problems that other cities our size sometimes experience. It is the responsibility of all to remain good stewards.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-838-6059

—————————

NAME: Stephen Howard

AGE: 40

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Self-Employed Software Developer, 18 years

EDUCATION: BS in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2000)

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Monmouth Planning Commission, 2011-2018

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 9 years

Why are you running for office?

I believe Monmouth can be a better partner for local businesses in building a resilient and prosperous local economy. Additionally, the city’s long term plans need modifying to ensure a sustainable future for the city’s charm and livability, and our short term actions must align with those plans.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

I believe Monmouth (including our current businesses) would benefit from a more robust, diverse business community. Attracting more visitors to Monmouth during the slow summer months, addressing barriers to establishing a business, and coordinating resources for student entrepreneurs who want to start companies are a few of the ideas I have to make Monmouth a more sustainable place to run a business, and provide the jobs and services our community needs.

On a separate note, many parts of the city feel unsafe to travel on foot or bike. This is detrimental to all, but particularly for those who do not or cannot drive. A comprehensive network of well maintained sidewalks and bike lanes on our busier roads would improve the safety, health, affordability, attractiveness, and economy of our city.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

On the surface my profession involves writing software, but at the heart it is about solving problems. This takes listening skills, empathy, and collaboration. It takes knowing which problems need simple, targeted solutions, and which require stepping back to consider the bigger picture.

I am familiar with the constraints of local government from my seven years on Monmouth’s planning commission. I have been a small-business owner, and continue to educate myself on the challenges of doing business in the 21st century.

I have knowledge of the current trends in city development from my ongoing study of urban design and transportation.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

My goal is to help Monmouth grow in a way that improves the quality of life for all members of our community, now and into the future.

Campaign Website: StephenHowardForMonmouth.org

—————————

NAME: Royal Johnson

AGE: 73

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired

EDUCATION: Oregon Institution of Technology, Associates Degree (1965)

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: US Navy 1966 – 1970; Monmouth Planning; Commission 1980 – 1981; Monmouth City Council 1981 – 1985; Monmouth Budget Committee 2013; Monmouth City Council 2014 – current

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 44 years

Why are you running for office?

To continue to represent citizens of Monmouth to ensure our city is run as efficiently as possible. It is also important our tax dollars are spent responsibility and there are appropriate processes and measures in place to accomplish this while maintaining a small-town environment.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

If elected, I would continue to work to keep Monmouth financially sound while following the rules and regulations of the city and the state. I feel it is important to spend the citizen’s tax dollars as budgeted by the budget committee. I believe we need to continue to work on bringing in new businesses in the downtown and Highway 99 areas by supporting the appropriate commissions. I understand the importance of completing capital projects within the budget set, such as the Power and Light building. There are other capital projects needed to keep the city facilities maintained and/or updated. The projects should be initiated and approved by the city council members with the projects completed within the specified budget.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

I have the experience of being on the Monmouth City Council for nine years. I have been involved with the planning commission and budget committee. I was a small business owner for over 20 years, understanding how to run a business to make a profit. All of this experience helps me to better understand the daily operation of the city and how important it is to set and follow a budget based on funding available to the city.

I have lived in Monmouth for over 44 years. I enjoy living in Monmouth and want to make the city the best.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

I think it is important that the city follows all city and state government laws. As a member of the council, I have been involved with decisions to keep the utility bills as low as possible.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-838-5483

NAME: Chris Lopez

AGE: 35

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Manager - Archery Summit Winery, two years; Director of Finance and Communications – Women Run LA, one year

EDUCATION:

Fair Haven Union High School (2002); Certificate in commercial photography from Green Mountain College / Hallmark Institute of Photography (2004)

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: A lifetime of political and social advocacy focusing on underserved populations (at risk youth, homeless, and victims of domestic violence) and a representative to local governments on behalf of the small business community (Carmel-by-the-Sea Wine Walk & Chamber of Commerce; William Edwards Photography).

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 2 years

Why are you running for office?

I want to give back to this beautiful town as a fresh and energized voice on council. There is an undeniable small-town charm that I will work to preserve while shepherding smart growth and encouraging community, involvement. We have much to be proud of, let’s create an even better future.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

Housing, transportation, safety and inclusivity – these are at the core of every major issue that has come before council this past year. As a community we must move away from the “we can’t” or “it won’t” mentality and work together to find creative answers. It all begins with active communication both within city hall and without; as a councilor I will ensure we have an inclusive and transparent local government that encourages thoughtful dissent. Through partnership with citizens and our business community we can build on our local assets to generate solutions that work for Monmouth.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

I have a wide range of experience in both small businesses and nonprofit organizations, working myself up along the way. I understand the value of good work and know how to make small steps build into a great future. As a current manager in a publicly traded corporation, I also know what it takes to challenge the status quo to make a great thing even better.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

It is said that we must be the change we want to see in the world — it is in that spirit that I will represent you to make the vision of a vibrant, safe, and prosperous Monmouth into a reality.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 541-829-9133

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.yourvoiceinmonmouth.com

—————————

NAME: Steve Milligan

AGE: 65

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: School Bus Driver for Central School District, one year; Executive Director OregonHALO, four years

EDUCATION: Chemeketa Community College, Associate Degree in Accounting

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Monmouth Mayor 2017 – Present; Monmouth City Council 2003 – 2010, 2013 – 2016; Monmouth Urban Renewal Agency Board 2004 - 2010, 2013 – Present; Western Independence Monmouth PEG Community Access TV 2003 -2007, 2017 – Present; MInet Board of Directors 2004 – 2007; Monmouth Planning Commission 2011 – 2012; Monmouth Budget Committee Chair 2011 – 2012; Central School District 13J Budget Committee 2011 – 2016; Central School District 13J Board Member 2017 – 2018; Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments Board of Directors 2013 – Present; Mid-Willamette Valley Community Development Partnership Board 2013 – Present; Mid-Willamette Valley Community Development Partnership Strategy Committee 2015 – Present

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 20 years

Why are you running for office?

Monmouth has gone through a lot of positive changes since I moved here in 1998, I have been fortunate to have taken a part in the decisions that affected those changes. I want to see Monmouth continue to engage citizens and keep the family and student-friendly quality of life.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

Affordable housing: Work to make changes to our zoning and subdivision code to allow smaller lot sizes, allow for community clusters, and allow for tiny houses.

Buildable land for residential use: Continue to move forward on expanding the Urban Growth Boundary.

Building a new City Hall: Continue to move forward on the planning and financing.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

I bring 14 years of council experience working with all our boards and commissions as a liaison. I have been through both up and down cycles in the budget process. I have been through several land use actions. I have been working with regional partners. I owned a business on Main Street for five years. I have been through the Ford Family Leadership Program as a participant and as a trainer.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-269-1373

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/milliganformonmouth