Monmouth PD chief updates on staff, training

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Police Department Chief Darrell Tallan focused on staffing and training in his report to city councilors during their Oct. 2 work session.

“We have 13 of our 14 positions filled,” Tallan said. “We’re in the hiring process right now for one police officer position.”

The one and half positions for records, a community services officer and evidence tech positions are filled, he said.

“We’ve had a little bit of a change with our detective leaving, so Officer Chris Lynch has now moved into the property and person crime detective position,” Tallan said. “That will take some time for him to get up to speed and to get some training. He’s hit the ground running. He does a good job. All of our officers actually investigate a lot of their own cases anyway.”

Officer Justin Reynolds is now in an investigation position with Polk County Inter Agency Narcotics Team, he said.

MPD has not had a person in that position for “probably over two years,” Tallan said, because of staffing levels.

“The morale is up,” he said. “We have a young enthusiastic department now.”

Tallan said the recent high-profile case in Monmouth was a tragedy, referring to a hit-and-run which resulted in the death of a man.

“We don’t often see anything like that in Monmouth,” Tallan said. “I just wanted to share with you that I think my department handled that extremely well. It taxed us to the limit. It took every one of our employees, some of them worked eight days straight, for hours on end.”

He said neighboring agencies from the Independence, Dallas, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police helped.

“As you probably saw in our press release that we did make an arrest,” Tallan said. “That person has been charged with multiple crimes.

“I know that in this day and age, on television people see things happen within an hour on a television program from start to finish, from the time the incident occurs to the investigation to the trial to the person being incarcerated. That is not true in real life.”

He said the department “took a little bit of a beating on social media” and that people were impatient.

“You really want to be very very careful when you handle a case like that,” Tallan said. “That you do everything correctly because when it does come time, if it does come time, for a trial, which is going to be many months down the road, that you have absolutely everything in place, you’ve done all of the investigation, you’ve collected all the evidence and you have an air-tight case so that there is no way that anybody is able to basically get off either easy or with no charges at all because we made a mistake.”

He said he believes most people know and understand that.

“But I will tell you that my staff was very, very pressured by a lot of people,” he said, “and I think they handled it very, very well. We hope to never see that again, but it does come up, you know very infrequently, and they do a good job with it.”

Officer training

Sworn officers in Oregon, from basic to executive, are required to complete a minimum of 84 hours of training within a three-year period, Tallan said.

Even when the department is shorthanded, they make sure officers maintain that requirement so they can keep their certification, he said.

That training includes ethics, survival skills and mental health training.

“We see all too often now in the news that there are many people suffering from different levels of mental health issues,” Tallan said. “When I say we, law enforcement is generally the first line that people think of to call in order to try to get somebody help.”

If there is a crisis and MPD are the first responders, they can try to de-escalate the situation and make sure everyone is safe.

If officers aren’t able to help someone, they connect them to the resources, he said.

“We’re finding out that we have to have the skills to be able to manage that situation,” Tallan said. “We’re not doctors, we try to do our best to try and figure out what that person might be suffering from, what will help them, in that particular time frame that we’re dealing with them.”

He said there is an emphasis on crisis intervention training in Oregon and almost all his officers have gone through it. He will be joining officers for the training in December.

“I’ve listened to my officers who have come out of that class, and all of them have said that within the first week of coming out of that class, they’ve utilized the skills right away,” Tallan said.

This kind of training can help offices use alternatives to force, he said.

“What we’re trying to get the officers to see is the alternatives to force in some of these situations because these people generally are not criminals, they’re just having a bad day,” Tallan said.

He said he is confident his officers do a good job, but “we’ve seen across the country that some things get out of hand very quickly. If you don’t take control right away in those situations results are not good.”

The department also is paying attention to the wellness of the people who work in it.

“They’re seeing a lot of things that, you know over a period of time, if you work long enough and you see a lot of the ugly issues that happen, they can take a toll on you and sometimes it sneaks up on people when they don’t even realize that they’re affected by that,” Tallan said. “That’s a big, big deal right now in law enforcement.”

In the classes Tallan has taken in the last five years, “they’re telling us to pay attention to our people and look for any signs that they may be suffering from having some type of reaction from having to see or work with some of the ugliness that occurs in our society.”

Fortunately, now, some of the training is available online, he said.

“The point I’m getting at is that we’re not on the road every day,” Tallan said. “People say, well you have enough officers, you should be fine, and I say that’s OK on certain days, but there are days I have to have people in training because they’ll lose their certification if they don’t go to training. Almost constantly someone is in training.”