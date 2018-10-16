Mountaineers fall to Willamette Valley Christian

A low serving percentage is what kept the Mountaineers (6-9 overall, 3-9 Casco League) from staying on top Tuesday evening against Willamette Valley Christian School (11-8 overall, 7-5 MWC), losing 3-1 by mere points in a four-set match.

“We had missed the most serves tonight than we have all season in any game,” libero Amara Houghtaling said. “We missed a ton of serves so that is free points. Missing that, and collectively adding those up, really brought us down. That was something we struggled with tonight.”

Losing isn’t always a true reflection of a team’s performance, which was the case throughout this game as the Mountaineers drove into each set with a tough offensive surge that kept the Warriors on their toes throughout the contest.

“They did amazing. We switched to a different offense, and they’re executing it really well,” head coach Roxi Barnhart said.

In regards to the low serving percentage, Barnhart said, “it was just one of those things that happen.”

Each set saw both teams rallying for a back-and-forth lead. The Mountaineers lost the first set by two points, (25-23) celebrated a victory in the second, winning by three points (25-22), and lost the final two sets by 25-22 and 25-23, respectively. In the third set, they were down 15-22 but instead of throwing their hands up, the team attacked and came up to finish close behind the Warriors.

“I feel like we competed, and we played our game,” Houghtaling said. “We faced adversity and we overcame it. We were down at one point, eight points, came back and lost within three. I think it was overall a success in our book because our season—it’s been great—but we’ve struggled with the mental part, so I think that this was a really great night to enhance our mental toughness.”

The team played against St. Paul (23-0 overall, 13-0 Casco) on Thursday and lost 3-0. Prior to that match, Houghtaling said she knew it was going to be a challenge, but that it was still important that “we go in with our heads high and come out with our heads high.”

Their final match of the season was on Senior Night against Livingstone Adventist Academy (5-13-2 overall, 2-10 Casco) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.



Finishing out the season strong is Houghtaling’s goal.

“Personally, as a senior, I hope we win, because it’s the last time on the court,” she said.